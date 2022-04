One of the more alarming terms in computer security is the "zero-day exploit." That label has some weight behind it for good reason, referring to a pretty scary situation where an attacker knows about a hidden major flaw or bug in some software — in this case a browser — for which there's not yet any fix available. Hackers love them, and now a new report from Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) outlines how a state-sponsored hacking gang based in North Korea has been exploiting just such a zero-day in Chrome.

