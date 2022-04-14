Bulila Chef Pizza Cubana

If you need a place to take your out-of-town relatives after sightseeing around the Loop, grab some dim sum at the downtown location of MingHin. The massive dining space might look fancy, but it’s casual enough for a family-style meal where you'll feel comfortable leaping across the table for the last dumpling. Their dim sum menu is full of an endless array of choices, so there’s bound to be something that every member of your family will like. Some of our favorite options are juicy shrimp and pork shumai, chewy rice crepes filled with beef, steamed BBQ pork buns, and desserts like puffy egg custard tarts. They also have larger entrees, but dim sum is what keeps us coming back here.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO