Mandatory Evacuations Lifted For Teller County Residents After Wildfire Near Woodland Park

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations for Teller County residents were lifted just before 9 p.m. Thursday, hours after a wildfire ignited. The fire in the area of Mills Ranch Road near Woodland Park was reported on Thursday afternoon.

The area north of Mills Ranch Road for one mile and east of Sour Dough Road for one mile past Lovell Gulch Road was under mandatory evacuation orders by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. It has burned about 5 acres and crews are on scene. It is very windy in the area where the fire is burning.

Other neighborhoods are under a pre-evacuation notice, including Triple B Ranch Road and Red Rocks area due to the Mills Ranch Road Fire.