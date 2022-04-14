ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Multiple Crimes Connected to Dog Fighting

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Multiple Crimes Connected to Dog Fighting. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was sentenced today to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1000 fine for possession of an animal in an animal fighting venture. Clay Turner, 61, of...

