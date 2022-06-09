ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC reveals new Black Adam: The Justice Society Files specials details

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

The Justice Society is considered the first superhero team in American comic books, debuting back in the Golden Age of the '40s, and they'll finally make their big-screen movie debut in October's upcoming Black Adam film. To set the stage for the movie and the Justice Society's film debut, DC will release a series of previously announced one-shot comic books titled Black Adam: The Justice Society Files themed around the members of the team who will appear in Black Adam.

The published has released new details about each one-shot, along with its main and photo variant cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLZYI_0f9dpgbG00

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1 photo variant cover (Image credit: DC)

The first of the planned one-shots features Hawkman, one of the founding members of the Justice Society who has been part of the DC Universe in one incarnation or another since 1940, and whose legacy has been part of the Justice Society basically non-stop since its founding.

Black Adam: The Justice Society Files - Hawkman #1 is 48 pages long and is written by Cavan Scott with art from Scot Eaton and Norm Rapmund, as well as colors by Andrew Dalhouse. The one-shot also includes a backup story focused on Adrianna Tomaz, Black Adam's deceased wife in comic books, by writer Bryan Q. Miller and artist Marco Santucci.

Judging by the tone of DC's description of the one-shot, as well as Kaare Andrews' cover (seen below), the version of both Hawkman and Adrianna Tomaz appearing in the one-shot will be based on their film counterparts (played by Aldis Hodge and Sarah Shahi, respectively), with the stories told in the comic also apparently based in their movie history.

In the case of Hawkman, DC's description mentions that he's a "former leader" of the JSA, who will encounter a version of the classic Hawkman comic book enemy the Gentleman Ghost. And for Adrianna, the description of her chapter establishes her as an archaeologist who winds up inadvertently working for InterGang - the Metropolis-based super gang known for using weapons from Apokolips to fight Superman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4IEt_0f9dpgbG00

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Doctor Fate #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

Further Black Adam: The Justice Society Files one-shots will feature Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone, all of whom will appear in the Black Adam film. Each one-shot is written by Cavan Scott, with different artists featured in every issue. Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Cyclone #1 features art by Maria Laura Sanapo and Arif Prianto, and it will debut August 2.

On September 6, Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Atom Smasher # 1 hits shelves, with art by Travis Mercer and John Kalisz.

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files concludes October 4 with Doctor Fate #1 , featuring art by Jesus Merino and Ulises Arreola.

Check out the main and photo variant cover art for every issue below.

Black Adam: The Justice Society Files - Hawkman #1 is due out July 5.

Hawkman appears in the first Black Adam trailer from DC, illuminating Black Adam's comic book connections from the jump.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Official Illuminati Merch Featuring Reed Richards, Professor X

It's been over a month since the debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest film within the ever-sprawling tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was chock-full of surprises, including the arrival of the Earth-838 version of The Illuminati, a buzzed-about group of powerful Marvel superheroes. This particular roster of The Illuminati included some surprising faces that diehard Marvel fans would recognize, including Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Anson Mount's return as Blackagar Boltagon / Black Bolt, and John Krasinski's first appearance as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Now that Multiverse of Madness has been out in the world for a while, it looks like those Illuminati members are now making their way onto official merchandise for the film. A new listing on the apparel site RedWolf includes a shirt design that proclaims "The Illuminati Will See You Now", alongside silhouetted versions of all of the Illuminati members.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gotham Knights Nightwing Trailer Revealed

After showing up sporadically in different showcases from Warner Bros., Gotham Knights returned to the stage this week for an appearance during this year's Summer Game Fest. During the showing, we got a better look at one character on their own: Nightwing. The new Gotham Knights game is scheduled to be released on October 25th, so those looking forward to the game can expect more previews like this one between now and then.
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: All of Amber Heard's Scenes Have Reportedly Been Removed

The past week was a huge turning point for the life and career of Amber Heard as she lost the multi-million defamation case her former husband Johnny Depp filed against her. While the actress made it clear that she's appealing the case, there's been ongoing speculation with regard to her future as an actress, especially in the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Cavan Scott
Person
Sarah Shahi
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amber Heard Has 3 Movies on the Way Despite Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard has three projects in the pipeline. The movies have been overshadowed by the $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, filed against her in 2019. The case finally went to trial in April and ended on Wednesday with Depp being awarded $10.35 million and Heard $2 million.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Justice#American Comic Book#Comic Books#Movies#The Justice Society#The Dc Universe
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
Cinema Blend

Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk: Marvel Reportedly Requested to Make Her Smaller, Less Muscular

The trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law recently debuted and it gained mixed reactions from the fans, critics, and everyone who waited for the show’s sneak peek. Mostly, it was the CGI on Jennifer Walters and Marvel reportedly requested to make the character smaller, less muscular according to a VFX artist.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Currently Has The #1 Movie On Streaming

Clint Eastwood is one of the most prolific and respected actors and directors of our time, putting out hit films such as Gran Torino, Unforgiven, The Mule, Million Dollar Baby, and more. So it’s not shocking that he currently holds the spot for #1 movie across streaming platforms. Can anybody guess what the 91-year-old director’s movie is that’s currently in the #1 spot?
MOVIES
Variety

Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Chris Evans addresses one condition of returning as Captain America

Marvel icon Chris Evans claims a proposed return to the role of Captain America would need to be "perfect" for him to accept. The actor, who'll chase down Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man next month, played the First Avenger for eight years overall, hanging up the stars and stripes vibranium shield in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
TechRadar

HBO just canceled J. J. Abrams' huge sci-fi project

HBO has plugged the plug on Demimonde, the new big-budget sci-fi drama from director J. J. Abrams. According to the Hollywood Reporter, (opens in new tab)Demimonde, which was due to be Abrams' first solo creation for television since his original hit Alias, has now been pulled from production by HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy