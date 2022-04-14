ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

UPDATE: Police ID suspect in officer shooting, suspect still at large

By Mark Carlisle Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enkRe_0f9dpc4M00

A Phoenix police officer was shot and “critically injured” by a domestic violence suspect Thursday morning in north Phoenix.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle Thursday afternoon, but the suspect was still at large as of deadline. Police identified the suspect as Nicholas Cody Cowan and released a photo and description of him.

“This person is armed and dangerous. If you see them, do not approach them. If you think you see them, call 911,” said Sgt. Andy Williams, a Phoenix police spokesperson, said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The injured officer is being treated at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center near Interstate 17 and Loop 101. Police did not release her name either but said she is a 24-year veteran of the department with a spouse who is also a police officer.

In a statement, the president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, Michael "Britt" London, stated the officer was undergoing surgery but was in stable condition.

“She’s a wife, she’s a mom, she’s a dedicated public servant, and we’re very hopeful and prayerful that she’ll pull through just fine,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

The shooting occurred at a Valero gas station northeast of Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. A woman, an alleged domestic violence victim, wanted to meet officers at the gas station, “because she was afraid of the confrontation that might occur” between the male suspect and the police had the police come to her home, Jeri Williams said.

Phoenix Police spokesman Andy Williams said the woman and Cowan were in “some sort of romantic relationship.”

However, as officers were speaking to the woman at the gas station, Cowan arrived and opened fire, striking one officer. Another officer returned fire as the suspect drove away.

Police described Cowan as a 6-foot, 215-pound white male wearing a black hat, white T-shirt and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and may be bleeding.

“I will say this: I am confident we will find this man,” Jeri Williams said.

Andy Williams said police will need more time to collect witness testimony and surveillance footage before they can give more details about the shooting.

“Most of these details are going to take a while to develop,” he said.

Chief Williams lamented that this was the fourth incident involving attacks on her officers in the last four months, and eight officers had been shot and 13 injured.

“Here I am once again, standing before you delivering this type of news outside of a hospital. I’m angry, I’m tired and I’m frustrated,” Jeri Williams said.

London, the president of PLEA, called Thursday a "difficult day" for law enforcement.

"The officer is an incredible asset to the department and one of our best public safety leaders who is committed to serving and protecting our community," London's statement read.

"The men and women of the Phoenix Police Department are selfless and brave community servants who go above and beyond each day, risking their lives to keep our neighborhoods safe. We thank each of them for continued service during these challenging times.

The suspect had been driving a light blue 2012 Toyota Prius. The vehicle was found, but Cowan was not. Police did not say where the vehicle had been found.

Earlier in the day, Phoenix police had stated the officer-involved shooting occured at 27th Street and Beardsley Road, nearer to the HonorHealth Deer Valley Hospital, but later stated it occurred further east, at Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. Police also initially stated Cowan was a different height and weight but later updated the information.

