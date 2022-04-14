ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Catfish Batman, A 131 Pound Catfish Has Been Caught

By Tommy Carroll
WKMI
 2 days ago
I have seen some big catfish in my day but this one weighed in at 131 pounds and is now the record holder. Catfishing is a lot of fun. You can find them in almost all rivers, Great Lakes, and some inland lakes. If you get a big one on it...

Comments / 22

2+2=5?
2d ago

Man I would take a picture and let that beast go. You can always catch more smaller fish. I've caught some massive sturgeon in the Columbia River and I would have let them go even if I didn't have too. Sturgeon is delicious by the way.

6
Jeffery Monroe
2d ago

Not good to eat when they get real big.Bit put it back and they eat lots of critters

7
