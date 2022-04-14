ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans must grab Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner with No. 3 overall pick

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjmj5_0f9djx0H00

The Houston Texans have been linked to former Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner in the past month. Whether it is coach Lovie Smith having a private meeting with Gardner after his pro day or the organization bringing “Sauce” to NRG Stadium, the Texans have considerable interest.

Houston has two picks in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft at No. 3 overall and No. 13 overall. Theoretically, Houston could meet an edge rusher need or an offensive line priority with the third overall selection, and then grab Gardner with the 13th overall pick.

However, the New York Giants have two selections at Nos. 5 and 7 overall — perfect position to take who they have their sights set on. One of those targets could be Gardner.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gardner would be the perfect cornerback for new defensive coordinator Don Martindale’s scheme, and the Giants might turn in the card to give him what he wants. Martindale is aggressive with blitzes and man coverage, and that would fit Gardner’s skills well.

If the Giants are serious about Gardner, the Texans have to use their initial first-round selection to ensure their Tampa-2 scheme has a cornerback that fits Smith’s profile.

“In an ideal world, receivers are getting bigger and bigger, but if you can find a 6-feet corner that is faster than most people, that’s pretty special,” Smith said at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2. “We put a big emphasis on ball skills. To me, the object of the defense is every snap is to score and take the ball away. We put a big emphasis on that, but we won’t try to bring anyone in, add them to our mix if they don’t like to tackle. We ask our corners to tackle. They have ball skills of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot.

At 6-3, 200 pounds, Gardner meets the vitals, and his physical style is also what Smith is looking for. If the Texans want to give Smith the cornerback he wants, they need to do it at their earliest opportunity and not try to wait until No. 13 overall.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
Yardbarker

USC Standout RB Meet With Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 13 MR. FOOTBALL IN HOUSTON According to reports, USC running back Keaontay Ingram recently visited the Texans as one of the team's top-30 visits. Ingram initially was a member of Texas' running back room before leaving following the firing of Tom Herman.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas Football
City
Houston, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Colts Agree to Terms with All-Pro Cornerback

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly making another serious upgrade to their defense and signing free-agent All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts and Gilmore have agreed to a deal, which was then reported to be for two years and $23 million, with $14 million in guarantees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Don Martindale
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Trade to Texans? Houston 'Would Explore,' Insists NFL Insider

The Houston Texans just extricated themselves from a mess with an unhappy star QB. Are they really interested in doing it all again - from the other side of the trade table?. The drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray continues on this offseason, with the club - despite insisting that it is completely committed to the former No. 1 overall player taken in his draft - not yet actually making any move that demonstrates that commitment.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#The New York Giants#Nos#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zuriah Fisher set to miss 2022 with knee injury

Penn State has been churning out defensive end prospects for the NFL like Willy Wonka does with candy bars. After sending another two to the NFL this year in Jesse Luketa and Arnold Ebiketie it was expected that Zuriah Fisher would earn meaningful reps this fall, but fate had other plans. It was first reported by Lions 247 that Fisher injured his knee during spring practices. It was followed up with a report from Blue White Illustrated stating it is feared to be a serious knee injury.  While the exact injury has yet to be revealed it is feared that he...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy