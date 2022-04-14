Texans must grab Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner with No. 3 overall pick

The Houston Texans have been linked to former Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner in the past month. Whether it is coach Lovie Smith having a private meeting with Gardner after his pro day or the organization bringing “Sauce” to NRG Stadium, the Texans have considerable interest.

Houston has two picks in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft at No. 3 overall and No. 13 overall. Theoretically, Houston could meet an edge rusher need or an offensive line priority with the third overall selection, and then grab Gardner with the 13th overall pick.

However, the New York Giants have two selections at Nos. 5 and 7 overall — perfect position to take who they have their sights set on. One of those targets could be Gardner.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gardner would be the perfect cornerback for new defensive coordinator Don Martindale’s scheme, and the Giants might turn in the card to give him what he wants. Martindale is aggressive with blitzes and man coverage, and that would fit Gardner’s skills well.

If the Giants are serious about Gardner, the Texans have to use their initial first-round selection to ensure their Tampa-2 scheme has a cornerback that fits Smith’s profile.

“In an ideal world, receivers are getting bigger and bigger, but if you can find a 6-feet corner that is faster than most people, that’s pretty special,” Smith said at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2. “We put a big emphasis on ball skills. To me, the object of the defense is every snap is to score and take the ball away. We put a big emphasis on that, but we won’t try to bring anyone in, add them to our mix if they don’t like to tackle. We ask our corners to tackle. They have ball skills of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot.

At 6-3, 200 pounds, Gardner meets the vitals, and his physical style is also what Smith is looking for. If the Texans want to give Smith the cornerback he wants, they need to do it at their earliest opportunity and not try to wait until No. 13 overall.