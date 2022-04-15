ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Macon man indicted in fatal boating accident at Lake Tobesofkee

By Claire Helm
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One of the suspects in the fatal July 2021 boating accident at Lake Tobesofkee has been indicted. According to documents from Bibb County Superior Court, Eric Delma Head has been indicted on charges of homicide by vessel in the first degree...

