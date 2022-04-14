ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

New Exhibit Celebrates The Art Of The Hollywood Backdrop

aspiremetro.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first museum show dedicated to Hollywood’s painted backdrops, the grandest illusions ever created for the movies, makes its world premiere in South Florida (April 20 ‒ January 22) at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. Art of the Hollywood Backdrop: Cinema’s Creative Legacy honors the unsung heroes who created these...

aspiremetro.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

The Art of Costume: FIDM Celebrates 30th Annual Oscar-Nominated Designers Exhibit

From Emma Stone’s divine punk rock-influenced frocks in Cruella to Timothée Chalamet’s futuristic steel suits in Dune to Cate Blanchett’s femme fatale looks in Nightmare Alley to the vibrant skirts and shirts in Steven Speilberg’s West Side Story and the sumptuous period pieces in Cyrano – it was an exceptional year for costuming in film, and it provided eye-catching facets, both obvious and subtle, to enhance the stories and characters on screen. These Academy Award-nominated movies and many more are showcased at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) Art of Costume Design in Film exhibit, now in its 30th year at the Downtown Los Angeles institution, which isn’t just a fashion school but a true incubator for creative ideas and innovation in clothing, costume, wardrobe and design.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smithonian

The Academy Awards Museum Will Create New Exhibition on Hollywood’s Jewish Roots in Response to Criticism

Upon touring the newly opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt was confused by the absence of displays recognizing one notable demographic prevalent in Hollywood’s history. “As I walked through, I literally turned to the person I was there with and said to him, ‘Where are the Jews?’” Greenblatt tells Rolling Stone’s Tatiana Siegel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Two Famed Art World Stars Think Artists Need to ‘Pay Attention to NFTs’

Click here to read the full article. Famed artist Laurie Simmons and influential art market figure Amy Cappellazzo think that artists need to “pay attention to NFTs” and blockchain, and that the new phenomenon cannot be “brushed aside.” Speaking at the spring luncheon for the American Friends of the Israel Museum at the Rainbow Room on Tuesday, Simmons and Cappellazzo engaged in a wide-ranging discussion that was mostly in a format Cappellazzo likened to Vogue’s ever-popular “73 Questions” interviews with celebrities. After Simmons answered a series of rapid fire questions—What was your first thought today? Kittens or puppies?—Cappellazzo opened up to questions...
VISUAL ART
The Verge

The video game that is also an art museum

On The Zium Society’s itch.io page, the word Zium is given two definitions. “A virtual gallery game, composed of eclectic and wonderful things,” reads one. “Kind of like a zine, but the museum video game version,” reads the other. In other words, at the center of the Venn diagram between galleries, museums, and games, you might find a Zium.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollywood, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
POPSUGAR

Ana de Armas’s “Deep Water” Hypersexual Latina Character Is Actually Quite Complex

It's about time we see Latinas on screen playing more complex and dynamic roles. Cuban actress Ana de Armas's role as Melinda in "Deep Water" certainly fits that description, although her character has me thinking maybe I should be a little more careful what I wish for. In Hulu's latest thriller, she's unhappily married to Vin, played by Ben Affleck. They may have a precious young daughter, a big beautiful house, and the fortune to go with it, but Melinda and Vin exist in a psychological thriller, and things are not good — especially when Adrian Lyne is the director. Lyne is the guy who made "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal," and he came out of a 20-year retirement to direct this film, which is all to say, despite having all the trappings of a beautiful life, Melinda and Vin are deeply disturbed.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Maltin
Person
Marie Antoinette
TODAY.com

Take a look at Nicolas Cage’s spooky spin on Dracula for upcoming movie

Nicolas Cage is out for blood on the set of his next film!. “Renfield,” an upcoming horror-comedy from director Chris McKay, is named for the devoted henchman who works in the service of Dracula in Bram Stoker’s famous gothic tale. The twist in this telling is that the vampire’s familiar is actually the leading man, played by “Tolkien” star Nicholas Hoult.
MOVIES
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he spent ‘millions’ of his own money on new religious film: ‘This is God choosing me’

Mark Wahlberg has opened up about the personal investment he made to get his new movie Father Stu made after failing to secure financial backing.Father Stu tells the true story of Stuart Long (played by Wahlberg), a boxer who became a Catholic priest while struggling with a progressive muscle disorder called inclusion body myositis.Speaking to Insider, Wahlberg revealed that he spent “millions and millions” of his own dollars to bring the film to the big screen, inspired by his co-star Mel Gibson who invested $30m (£23m) in The Passion of the Christ to help finance it.“Well, I'm always willing...
RELIGION
BBC

Leicester exhibition celebrates Muslim female art

An art exhibition dedicated to the work of emerging Muslim female artists has been launched in Leicester city centre. The In Praise exhibition features 10 artists and aims to showcase a wide range of contemporary Islamic art. Organisers said the work being exhibited ranges from Arabic calligraphy to Islamic geometry,...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Critic#Art World#Art Historian#Museum#Creative Legacy#American#The Von Trapp Family#Austrian
NJ.com

Flemington DIY seeks art for first exhibit at new space

Flemington DIY has moved to a new space and as a means of celebrating its new beginnings will host a stop on this year’s county-wide Hunterdon Art Tour (THAT). And, the nonprofit organization is in search of artists to participate in the show. The deadline for submissions is Thursday,...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
SheKnows

Nicolas Cage Just Shared His Baby Name Pick & It Has a Sweet Connection to Francis Ford Coppola

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage wants to pay a sweet tribute to his uncle, acclaimed director and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola. The actor, who is expecting a child with wife Riko Shibata, told GQ that he’s already picked out the name Akira Francesco as an homage to Coppola, who changed his moniker to Francesco. If the baby is a girl, Cage and Shibata will go with the name Lennon Augie, which is a hat tip to Cage’s father who was nicknamed Augie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ (@gq) Cage is already dad to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
WDIO-TV

Great Lakes Aquarium hosts new art exhibit

The Great Lakes Aquarium is hosting a new art exhibit titled “Deep Sea Dances”. The exhibit features several vibrant paintings of jellyfish, octopus and other deep sea creatures. Naomi Christenson, the Duluth artist behind the exhibit, described the projects influence. “I’ve always been inspired by deep sea creatures--especially invertebrate...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy