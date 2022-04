Purdue will continue with conference play this week, traveling to central Pennsylvania to take on a struggling Penn State baseball team. The Nittany Lions (12-18, 3-6 Big Ten) have yet to win a conference series this year and will enter Thursday’s game coming off of two hard-fought losses. The Boilermakers (21-7, 3-4 Big Ten) have only played two full conference series, in which they were swept by Illinois and beat Indiana in two games out of three.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO