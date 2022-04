With recent record-breaking gas prices , many of us have felt the pain at the pump. Krispy Kreme wants to relieve us of that pain by offering a sweet deal. This Wednesday, the price for a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts will be $4.11. According to Krispy Kreme, the price will be “based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States on the Monday at the beginning of the week.” This delicious deal is happening now and every Wednesday only until May 4th.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO