EXETER, Pa. — A fanfare welcomed Kenny "The Blenda" Rodriguez to the gym of Wyoming Area Catholic School in Exeter for a school assembly full of fun, tricks, and cheering. "I'm also talking about staying positive, believing in your goals, achieving your goals. You know, make sure nobody bullies anybody because bullying is not cool. So we're going to talk about all the good things too, aside from just basketball and having a good time," said Rodriguez.

EXETER, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO