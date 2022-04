Kentucky Wildcats guard Dontaie Allen has announced he will stay in state and transfer to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Kentucky Wildcats program is no stranger to players transferring out and transferring in over the past few years and Allen joins a list of players that just didn’t quite find the role they wanted on the roster. With the new one-time transfer exemption in place for the NCAA now this has become a more common occurrence for programs in college basketball.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO