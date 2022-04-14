ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tower 16 acquires Nottinghill Apartments in Tucson for $35.5M

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTower 16 Capital Partners has acquired Nottinghill Apartments, a 322-unit multifamily property in Tucson, AZ in an off-market transaction for $35.5 million. Nottinghill is Tower 16’s third investment in Tucson since entering the market in late 2020. The San Diego-based multifamily investment firm has identified Tucson as one of its primary...

Tinker Bell
3d ago

now Tower 18 will jack up rents evict seniors making them homeless like these companies are going all over Tucson making it the place to leave

