Scranton, PA

Juvenile charged with bomb threat in Scranton

By Rayna McGlynn
WOLF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Scranton Police Department arrested and charged a juvenile suspect for a bomb threat that occurred in January at the Scranton Times building. Police say on Thursday, Scranton officers were dispatched...

fox56.com

