Pompano Beach, FL

2 Juveniles Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting in Pompano Beach

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating after two juveniles were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Pompano...

www.nbcmiami.com

Related
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Woman Wanted for Double Homicide

Florida Woman Wanted for Double HomicideFlorida Mugshot. The Broward Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Andre Anglin. According to detectives, an arrest warrant has been issued for Anglin's arrest after a woman and teenage girl were found shot to death in North Lauderdale Wednesday, April 13.
FLORIDA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
thesource.com

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Shot Dead Minutes After Leaving Jail

According to several reports, up-and-coming Miami rapper Baby Cino was shot and killed in a drive-by ambush just moments after walking out of jail. He was 20 years old. Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre last week after being arrested for a gun charge(March 16). The Miami Herald reported that Starks was picked up from jail, and not long after, shooters in another vehicle pumped at least 40 shots into the car Starks was driving. Starks suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to the head.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

State Took Action On Kristina Bradshaw’s License In 2021. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kristina Bradshaw is the latest holder of a real estate license to be charged with DUI in Boca Raton this week. Bradshaw, whose real estate license is actually listed as […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
