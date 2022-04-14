ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montessori Borealis School offers individualized education.

ktoo.org
 2 days ago

Guests: Kristin Garot, principal. Lupita Alvarez, pre-school and...

www.ktoo.org

Comments / 0

Newnan Times-Herald

Kay Shell Montessori School to hold open house March 25

Based on a child-centered method of education and named for a beloved Cowetan, the Kay Shell Montessori School will host an open house celebration on Friday, March 25. The Kay Shell Montessori School was founded with one purpose - to build a space for all students to grow, learn and create with each passing day. “Pre-school children possess a remarkable ability to absorb the world that surrounds them,” says Teresa Shell, who founded the school. “Maria Montessori believed that the years from birth to age 6 are the most critical period for nurturing a child’s natural curiosity and for laying the foundation for all future development. We are thrilled to offer our children a thoughtfully prepared environment in which to explore and maximize their independence.”
NEWNAN, GA
Daily Mail

Teachers want term to end EARLY as rising Covid cases make keeping schools open 'unsustainable' and whole classes of kids are sent home if 10 children catch the virus

South Australian children could finish their schooling term early amid rising Covid cases among students and staff absences. The Australian Education Union, which represents state public school teachers, called for term one to finish a week early as large teacher and student absences are 'not sustainable.'. Education Department chief executive...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Montessori
TBR News Media

Brookhaven Highway Department offers educational programs this Spring

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro is announcing the return of several educational programs being offered to Town of Brookhaven residents this spring. The Traffic Safety Department is hosting a free Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday, March 26, at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville. The event encourages children to learn how to safely ride their bikes in a mock-roadway, kid-sized setting. Participants of all ages will be evaluated and given feedback on their bicycle-handling abilities, after proper bicycle safety skills are demonstrated. Participants are required to bring their own helmets and bicycles; both will be inspected for safety. This event is by appointment only; those interested should call 631.363.3770 to schedule a time to attend.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Offers Free Educator Workshop on Brain Awareness

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Science Math Resource Center will host a free educator workshop on brain function, neuromyths in the classroom, neurodiversity and neuroeducation from 8:30 to11 a.m. Saturday, March 26. This professional development event for grade 6-12 teachers will be held online. The featured speakers for...
BOZEMAN, MT
verywellhealth.com

What Is the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act?

What we now know as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) was signed into law on November 29, 1975. It was then known as the Education for All Handicapped Children Act (Public Law 94-142). When the law was reauthorized in 1990, it was renamed and has since been known as IDEA.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Parents expect 24/7 work from teachers after pandemic, union conference told

Teachers have spoken about the impact of the pandemic on their mental health and how parents now feel they should have access to them 24 hours a day.At the Nasuwt teaching union annual conference in Birmingham, member Sharon Bishop said “parents and students now feel they can access teachers 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the pandemic”.She said: “Many of us have been told to download apps such as ClassDojo [an educational tech app] to our phones, and parents and students have got into the habit of firing off emails 24/7, with the banal, bizarre, and sometimes,...
MENTAL HEALTH

