Montessori Borealis School offers individualized education.

Teachers have spoken about the impact of the pandemic on their mental health and how parents now feel they should have access to them 24 hours a day.At the Nasuwt teaching union annual conference in Birmingham, member Sharon Bishop said “parents and students now feel they can access teachers 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the pandemic”.She said: “Many of us have been told to download apps such as ClassDojo [an educational tech app] to our phones, and parents and students have got into the habit of firing off emails 24/7, with the banal, bizarre, and sometimes,...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO