STORM WATCH: Severe storms pose threat of heavy rain, strong winds

The News 12 New Jersey Storm Watch Team is monitoring a storm system that has the potential to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to parts of New Jersey.

Meteorologist Michele Powers says that the storms could last until around 7 p.m. Thursday. The storms will be fueled by the warmer temperatures that New Jersey experienced Thursday morning and afternoon. Powers says that temperatures in Newark tied a record set in 1941 at 88 degrees.

Powers says that winds could reach up to 60 mph and that hail is possible. She says straight line winds will be the main concern.

The storms should clear out by around 8 p.m. A cold front will bring some cooler weather to New Jersey for the weekend.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures around 69 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 48.

Saturday will see mostly overcast skies with a chance for a rain shower. Daytime highs will be around 71 degrees, with overnight lows cooling to the low-50s.

Easter Sunday will be dry with temperatures in the low-50s. Overnight lows will cool to the lower-40s.