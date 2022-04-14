ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Scattered storms throughout evening rush before sunny and dry Good Friday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Scattered showers and storms will be moving through western Connecticut through the evening rush until about 10 p.m.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says there is a chance some of them storms will go strong to severe.

Green says it'll be dry for Good Friday and Passover and cool for Easter Sunday. There is a chance of rain Saturday afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny, mild and breezy at times with a high of 65 degrees.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers fade as skies slowly clear out. Low of 48

GOOD FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry with breezy winds at times. High of 65.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny at first, then mostly cloudy by midday. Rain chances increasing for afternoon hours. Scattered showers are expected. High of 60.

EASTER SUNDAY: Cooler, drier and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. High of 54.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High of 55.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers through much of the day. High of 56.

News 12

Arthur Avenue bakeries celebrate Easter with special treats

Pastry shops in the Bronx’s Little Italy are celebrating the extra boost in business the Easter holiday is giving them, especially after the challenges of the pandemic. “We usually do some stuff that we don’t make on any other holiday,” says Jerome Raguso, owner of Gino’s Pastry shop.
BRONX, NY
