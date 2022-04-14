ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Join the Building Emotional Resilience Against Climate Distress (Virtual Roundtable)

By trqsystems
iteachnyc.net
 3 days ago

Opportunity at a Glance: Join us for a conversation between NYC high school students and Dr. Wendy Greenspun – clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst who serves on the board...

iteachnyc.net

Comments / 0

Related
People

Prince Charles Says We Are 'Literally Poisoning Ourselves' in New Speech Urging Climate Action

Prince Charles is urging action to help protect the planet's oceans in a powerful new speech. The royal, who has been a passionate environmentalist since the '70s, gave a pre-recorded address at the Our Ocean Conference, hosted by the small island nation of Republic of Palau, on Wednesday. In his speech, he "prays" for action to help save the world's oceans and its wildlife.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Australian school students join global climate protest

Hundreds of school students rallied outside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's official Sydney residence Friday kicking off a "global climate strike" demanding action to stop the world heating up. "We know that it's fossil fuels that are exacerbating these floods and these climate disasters," said Abhayawickrama, warning that young voters would vote in favour of climate action in the next federal elections, expected to be held in May.
ADVOCACY
Smithonian

Scientists Stage Worldwide Climate Change Protests After IPCC Report

Over 1,000 scientists from 25 different countries staged protests last week following the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s new report. The report warned that rapid and deep cuts to greenhouse gas emissions are necessary by 2025 to avoid catastrophic climate effects. The group, called the Scientist...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Education
TIME

Nutrition Labels Help Us Make Better Food Choices. Climate Labels Could Do the Same for Sustainability

Our existence relies on the food we eat and clean water to drink. We often take these things for granted. Yet climate change poses a threat to these most precious assets, an impact frequently neglected in our daily decisions and often undervalued or absent from economic assessments. To protect these natural resources, we must adapt our behavior and start valuing them.
HEALTH
TIME

Ecopreneurs Are Critical to the Planet's Future

For more than a quarter of a century, amid growing signs of the ravages of global warming, the U.N. has brought together representatives from almost every country on the planet to work together on solutions. While the private sector has generally had a presence at the annual meetings, known as COPs (for Conference of the Parties) , their focus has been on government actors—the heads of state and diplomats who attend. But at the most recent one, something was different. Thousands of corporate executives and entrepreneurs flooded into Glasgow to be part of the event. For many, including myself, it was their first COP.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Ambitious £5bn climate plan approved by WECA regional leaders

An ambitious climate strategy that could cost more than £5bn has been approved by regional leaders. The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) plan includes retrofitting 250,000 homes over eight years to meet carbon neutral ambitions. It also has a target of 40% less car mileage by the end...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate
BBC

Climate change: Key UN finding widely misinterpreted

A key finding in the latest IPCC climate report has been widely misinterpreted, according to scientists involved in the study. In the document, researchers wrote that greenhouse gases are projected to peak "at the latest before 2025". This implies that carbon could increase for another three years and the world...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy