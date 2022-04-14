Explore Progressive Pathways

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Every cancer patient needs access to high-quality treatment. But they may also need transportation to the clinic, dinner for their family, or free child care to support them on their treatment journey. Tonight, Shayna Seymour and Erika Tarantal talk with breast cancer survivors and caregivers, as well as volunteers at the nonprofit Ellie Fund, about the importance of these additional support services for cancer patients and their families. In addition, we explore the effort to provide equitable pathways to treatment and services for patients of color who receive a breast cancer diagnosis.

