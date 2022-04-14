Join The Met Professional Learning Community!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Opportunity at a Glance: Interested in learning from innovative educators and thinkers about social justice and arts education? Want to improve your teaching practice and advance your students’...

WECT

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants flexible seating for students with learning disabilities

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher who works with students with learning disabilities is hoping to get some help. Sami Whitley, a teacher at Edgewood Elementary School in Whiteville, is asking for donations through DonorsChoose to purchase flexible seating for her students. DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Education
Podcast: What MBA Program is Best for You?

Podcast featuring Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Dr. Wanda Curlee, Program Director, School of Business. Not all MBA programs are created equal. In this episode, learn about the value of a master’s in business administration and some of the exciting concentrations available for students to specialize their skills. APU Dean of Business Dr. Marie Gould Harper talks to Department Chair Dr. Wanda Curlee about recent business administration program updates including courses on artificial intelligence (AI) and project management. Learn how these concentrations developed out of discussions with corporate leaders about what skills they’re looking for in employees.
US News and World Report

3 Things to Know When Choosing Electives at a U.S. Graduate School

Most graduate programs at U.S. universities require students to take a certain set of classes. Apart from these courses, students are also typically allowed to select a few elective courses from any department that relates to their major or area of research. While some international students may be unaware of this option in U.S. graduate programs, selecting the right elective courses is important.
Essence

The Great Equalizer: This Former Elementary Teacher Turned Google Executive Is Pipelining STEM Opportunities for Black Girls. Here's How

Much like Quinta Brunson, Dr. Shanika Hope knows what the power of a great educator can do. Most of us can remember that one teacher that changed our lives. As evidenced by the hit new show Abbott Elementary, its creator Quinta Brunson recently told Essence the idea was sparked by Joann Abbott, a caring educator that nurtured the talent she saw in Brunson at an early age.
News Channel Nebraska

GIPS Superintendent letter says Jensen was fired for sharing confidential student information, outlines improvement plan involving community feedback

GRAND ISLAND - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover has written a letter to parents in the aftermath of the firing of former Grand Island soccer coach Jeremy Jensen. Jensen was fired on Thursday afternoon following Facebook posts that were critical of the school district. The letter says the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
thebossmagazine.com

The Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees for Professional Success

Higher education is expensive and time-consuming — so few students enroll in bachelor’s programs with the intention of wasting their money, time and energy on a less effective degree. Yet, as online education opportunities expand, more and more students find that they could have made better choices to position themselves well for their careers once they leave school.
Essence

Meet The Black Women Who Are Charting A Path In Social Entrepreneurship

Despite the already daunting challenges of being an entrepreneur, these Black women are making it their business to create the change they want to see. When you think of entrepreneurship, often the first thing that comes to its mind is meeting profit margins, prioritizing your bottom line…or in layman’s terms, making a lot of money.
