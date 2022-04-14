Join The Met Professional Learning Community!

Podcast featuring Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Dr. Wanda Curlee, Program Director, School of Business. Not all MBA programs are created equal. In this episode, learn about the value of a master’s in business administration and some of the exciting concentrations available for students to specialize their skills. APU Dean of Business Dr. Marie Gould Harper talks to Department Chair Dr. Wanda Curlee about recent business administration program updates including courses on artificial intelligence (AI) and project management. Learn how these concentrations developed out of discussions with corporate leaders about what skills they’re looking for in employees.

