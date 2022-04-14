ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When to remove straw from strawberries in 2022

Cover picture for the articleAuthor: Annie Klodd, Extension Educator - Fruit and Vegetable Production UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. Straw mulch must be removed from strawberries when they first begin growing in the spring. Once the straw is off, plant growth accelerates rapidly. Delaying mulch removal too far leads to delayed harvest and decreased yield....

