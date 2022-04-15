New staff member on UConn football team: 'She's part of the family'

UConn offensive analyst Michelle "Mickey" Grace gestures during a recent practice on the Storrs campus. Neill Ostrout

STORRS — Forget being a woman in what is historically man’s world. Michelle “Mickey” Grace is used to that.

No, her transition to the staff on the UConn football team has only been slightly difficult because she’s on the other side of the ball.

“I’m on offense now. That’s wild,” Grace said after practice Thursday in the Shenkman Center. “I’m looking at the game completely differently. Basically I’m looking upside down every day. I’ve been in this for 11 years and I’ve been on the defensive side of the ball for the entire 11 years.”

The 29-year-old Grace is an offensive analyst on head coach Jim Mora’s UConn staff, working primarily with John Allen, the Huskies’ wide receivers coach.

Grace comes to UConn after serving as Dartmouth’s assistant defensive line coach last season. She also has experience with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams, serving as a training camp intern for the former and a scouting apprentice for the latter.

“Mickey, to the staff, brings great energy. She’s very intelligent. She’s been around this game a long, long time. She relates very well to the players,” Mora said.

The fact that Grace is a woman is largely immaterial, many of the Huskies say.

“She’s awesome. She’s really fitting in here. The guys love here. And she knows what she’s doing,” said UConn center Jake Guidone, who transferred to UConn from Dartmouth and knew Grace well before she arrived in Storrs. “She’s part of the team. She’s part of the family here.”

Grace, a standout football player at Germantown High in Philadelphia, is used to being around the game. Her gender is nearly a non-factor.

“The goal was that female coaches were never a novelty. I’ve been doing this 11 years so I forget that it’s new to other people sometimes. Because it’s not new to me,” Grace said. “I’ve been on so many teams, high school, NFL, and college, so for me it’s not new.”

It’s new to the UConn program. Grace is the first in her role or any similar one with the Huskies.

But Mora, after what he called a “persistent” campaign by Grace to earn a job at UConn, actually had hoped to give her an even more prestigious position. Grace is not technically a “coach” at UConn, in the sense that she’s barred by NCAA regulations from performing certain on-field duties.

“I think we’re very fortunate to have her. I would have loved to be able to get her here in a role where she could be actually on the field, actively coaching every single down. At this point we can’t do that but we’re working towards that,” Mora said.

Perhaps not technically a coach, Grace still makes her point to the UConn players whenever it’s needed.

“She brings a new aspect of coaching out here. And she’ll get on you if you’re not doing what you need to do,” UConn linebacker Ian Swenson said.

Mora said that’s exactly the way he was hoping Grace would be when she got to UConn.

“I think they really relate to her. She doesn’t sugar coat a thing. She is straight up and straight at them,” Mora said.

Grace played tennis at West Chester University before the women’s rugby coach at the school convinced her to switch sports.

“It came naturally for me to be this competitor. And also aggression is good here, which works out. In tennis, not so much. They’re like ‘Mickey, you have to calm down,’ ” Grace said. “In football no one says that.”

After college she coached high school boys football and professional women’s football. Coaching the game has been her only profession, which is just the way Grace wanted it.

“Football is it. That’s my life. And here I am,” Grace said.

Although she admits pestering Mora a bit after he took the UConn job in the fall, Grace hadn’t exactly planned to end up working in Connecticut before then.

“I hadn’t actually been to Connecticut before but my mom was born here so it’s really cool that she gets to come and show me where she was born and where her parents are buried,” said Grace, whose mother, Dana, is a Hartford native.

The Huskies went 1-11 last season and have won only four games over the last four season.

The team’s poor record didn’t dissuade Grace from taking the UConn job, she said. Nor was it really her goal to diversify the Husky coaching staff, but that’s what she’s done.

“It’s awesome. People of all different ages, all different ethnicities, all of it. It’s a super cool atmosphere and everyone gets along,” Swenson said of Mora’s staff.

Mickey Grace’s Resume

Years Team Position

2016-21 Mastery Charter School Defensive coordinator

2017-18 Philly Phantomz Defensive line coach

2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training camp intern

2020-21 Los Angeles Rams Scouting apprentice

2021-22 Dartmouth College Assistant defensive line coach

2022- UConn Offensive analyst