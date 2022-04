Residents in Riverside want to see change at an intersection where there's no traffic signal or stop sign after an elderly woman was struck and killed while crossing the street. It's no the easiest intersection to navigate. Drivers turning right first have to cross into a bike lane before they then have to yield behind white triangles painted on the street and, if there are any, wait for pedestrians to pass. After a 73-old-woman was hit by a car and killed at what's known as an "uncontrolled crosswalk," a crosswalk without a traffic signal or stop sign, neighbors are calling for action."It...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO