2 Steelers legends among 8 XFL head coaches for 2023 reboot

ESPN host Mike Greenberg on Wednesday announced the eight head coaches for the return of the XFL in the spring of 2023. Two of those eight head coaches will be immediately recognizable to Pittsburgh fans: Steelers legends Hines Ward and Rod Woodson.

The XFL promises to bring fast-paced, exciting professional football to the spring. In 2020 — nearly two decades after its original one-season incarnation — the league tried make a comeback but folded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder Vince McMahon subsequently sold the league to a group led by actor and former pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Ward spent all of his 14 seasons with the Steelers and is the franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Woodson is one of the best defensive backs in league history and played in Pittsburgh for his first 10 seasons. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.