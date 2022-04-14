ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Unemployment Rate Tied for Lowest Ever

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate is now tied for the lowest ever recorded in the state. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state gained 11,500 jobs in March dropping the unemployment rate to...

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

