ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - New Ash Grove Police Chief John Davis wrapped up his first month of work with the department. Chief Davis joined the department after it lost several officers in 2021, including the former chief. That’s why Chief Davis made hiring his top priority when taking the job. Since he started in February, he filled the last open officer position and found additional money in the budget to hire another officer.

ASH GROVE, MO ・ 25 DAYS AGO