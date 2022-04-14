Aspiring entrepreneurs get firsthand look at area business incubator

(BPT) - As military members return home from active duty, they face many obstacles reintegrating into civilian life, including finding stable and fulfilling employment. According to the Pew Research Center, only 1 in 4 veterans had a civilian job lined up before leaving active service. While this may seem like a bleak statistic, many veterans return home and choose to start their own business ventures instead of opting for a traditional 9-5. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), 1 in 10 small businesses in the U.S. are veteran-owned, and these businesses generally hire other veterans. The SBA also found that veterans are 45 percent more likely to be self-employed than non-veterans.

MILITARY ・ 29 DAYS AGO