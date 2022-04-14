ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mosby Officially Files To Run For Third Term As Baltimore City State’s Attorney

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a widely anticipated move, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Thursday officially filed to run for a third term as Baltimore City’s top prosecutor.

Mosby’s reelection bid comes as she prepares to head to trial in September to face federal charges that she lied about financial hardships to withdraw money early from retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications.

A campaign statement announcing Mosby’s plans to seek a third term cited a 90% conviction rate for violent offenses over the past seven years and a 92% conviction rate for repeat violent offenders , among other professional achievements.

The announcement went on to say that the state’s attorney is “focused on ensuring that violent repeat offenders are brought to justice, and that her office will continue to press for systemic change in the criminal justice system.”

In a statement, Mosby said she is blessed to have the privilege of serving the citizens of Baltimore.

“I am proud of the work we are doing but am keenly focused on the act there is still so much more progress we must make,” she said. “I am looking forward to running a vigorous campaign and continuing to connect with every community in our city.”

The announcement did not acknowledge the federal case against Mosby, who is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements. Mosby, who maintains her innocence, has pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

Prosecutors allege that Mosby lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications.

Despite her defense’s suggestion that the government’s case against Mosby politically motivated, a federal judge denied motions Thursday to dismiss her indictment and remove a prosecutor from the case.

While it remains to be seen whether the case will have an influence on the election, several challengers have already lined up to run against the incumbent.

Former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah has filed to run as a Democrat, joining fellow Democrat Ivan Bates and Roya Hanna , who has signaled she will run as an independent.

Dayna Waheedah
1d ago

this is a federal prison cell still too small to set up a office for the state attorney position not that she's going to win anyway. this is insanity at its best practicing old behavior and expecting different results

Mr Know it all
1d ago

She is truly self-deceiving herself if she believes she has a chance to win. Mosby please go home

