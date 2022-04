It’s a big weekend for the Kentucky basketball program both on and off the court. On one end, two future Wildcats are set to participate in the Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago, which will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the Chicago Hope Academy. On the other, Kentucky is hosting two extremely important visitors on campus, both for the upcoming 2022-23 roster. The top uncommitted high school senior will be in Lexington, as will one of the top available wings in the transfer portal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO