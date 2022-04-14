ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kellan Grady reveals he battled plantar fasciitis in both feet all season

By Shawn Smith
gobigbluecountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky senior guard Kellan Grady played through an injury during the entire 2021-22 season, one that progressively got worse at the end. In a story with Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, Grady revealed that he suffered from plantar fasciitis in both feet. So painful that he was barely able to walk...

gobigbluecountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Danny Manning joins Louisville Cardinals' staff as an assistant coach

New Louisville coach Kenny Payne has added Danny Manning to his Cardinals staff as an assistant coach, the school announced Friday. Manning joins Nolan Smith, who left Duke after six years on Mike Krzyzewski's staff, as assistant coaches on Payne's staff. The Cardinals have one assistant spot still open. One...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: Drew Timme’s Brother Announces CBB Commitment

Walker Timme, the younger brother of Gonzaga Bulldogs star Drew Timme, has announced his college basketball commitment decision. The Richardson, Texas native has announced his intentions to join the McNeese State Cowboys for his freshman season. Soon after Rothstein shared this information on Twitter, Timme officially announced his commitment decision...
RICHARDSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
City
Load, KY
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellan Grady
Person
Saint Peter
NBC Sports

Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Emoni Bates Transferring From Memphis: Fans React

Emoni Bates is done playing for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers. The former five-star recruit is making a significant change to his basketball future. On Saturday, Bates told On3 that he intends to enter into the NCAA transfer portal. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Umude plays key role in first game of Portsmouth Invitational

On Wednesday, JD Notae began his stay at the Portsmouth Invitational, a week-long tournament that features 64 of college basketball’s top seniors and gives them the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and International Scouts, and he proved why he is one of the best guards in the country by scoring 16 and grabbing nine rebounds. Thursday, it was Stanley Umude’s turn to shine. Umude, who competes for Mike Duman Auto Sales alongside Isaiah Whaley of UConn, Fabian White of Houston, and Alex Barcello of BYU, among others, helped his squad secure the 81-77 double-overtime win over Portsmouth Partnership by hitting two free throws near the end of the game. Umude finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds, being one of four players to reach double digits in the game. The second game of Umude’s week will take place Friday at 6 p.m. CT against Sales Systems, Ltd., which is headlined by Josh Carlton of Houston. For more information on the Portsmouth Invitational, including schedules, results, and broadcast information, visit PortsmouthInvitational.com. RelatedNotae, Umude invited to compete in Portsmouth Invitational
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Plantar Fasciitis#The Athletic#Tyty Washington#The Ncaa Tournament#Kentucky Sports Radio#Ksr
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffs competing for four-star 2023 WR Robert Lockhart III

The Colorado Buffaloes are already benefiting from hiring Phil McGeoghan as the new wide receivers coach. The veteran assistant has spent time in the NFL and has already been strong on the recruiting trail. Now, the Buffs are in the race for four-star class of 2023 WR Robert Lockhart III, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. Lockhart is also considering Jackson State and Maryland at the moment along with the Buffs, and he walked away impressed with the veteran presence on the coaching staff in Boulder (h/t Wiltfong). “Colorado, they have a veteran NFL coach and he was telling me all the receivers...
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

Kareem Richardson set to join NC State basketball staff

The new-look NC State basketball staff appears to be nearing completion. Sources have confirmed to The Wolfpacker that Clemson assistant Kareem Richardson is set to be the second assistant hired by Kevin Keatts. On3’s Clemson Sports has also confirmed the news. Richardson was one of the names listted on...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy