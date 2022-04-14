ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which TV Character Deaths Should've Never Happened?

🚨 There are some VERY BIG spoilers ahead, just a warning! 🚨

I'm going to be honest, some of my absolute favorite TV episodes are the ones that make me weep. You know, the ones that are so soul-crushing or devastating you're walking around in a fog for a week after watching it.

And while I love a good sob fest over my favorite TV shows, sometimes those episodes involve a character dying...and sometimes it's super unnecessary and doesn't add to the plot, like, at all.

Listen, Bonnie Bennett deserved a very happy ending with Enzo St. John, so his death still makes me mad. Now, there are some TV character deaths that just work perfectly, but I want to talk about the ones that don't.

Maybe you're like me and the minute you hear "unnecessary TV character death," you instantly think of Lexa's death on The 100 and how it played into the "Bury Your Gays" trope — something that is still happening on TV — and was simply done for the sake of shock value.

Perhaps TV character deaths during a series finale really bother you, like when 13 Reasons Why decided to basically undo all of Justin Foley's amazing character growth and had him die during the final moments of the entire show...for no reason.

Maybe Poussey Washington's death on Orange Is the New Black truly ruined the show for you, and you felt there was absolutely no need for her to die, especially the way she did.

Heck, perhaps you're someone who will never — and I mean, NEVER — forgive Veronica Mars for what they did to pure Logan Echolls during the revival season. It's me, I'm someone. Literally, I haven't been able to rewatch the show since.

So tell me which TV character's death was totally uncalled for and WHY in the comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!

