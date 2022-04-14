Poeltl breaks down Spurs' struggles in play-in loss, shifts focus to offseason improvement for the team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers started their playoff run on the right track. They took down the Raptors, 131-111, in Game 1 at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points and became the youngest player in Sixers history to score at least 30 points in a playoff game in the win. It was a playoff party inside Wells Fargo and fans packed the house. “There’s nothing like a Sixers playoff game,” one fan said. Sixers fans came ready for playoff basketball in South Philly. “A little nervous, Toronto is a tough team,” Kenny Powell said. For Pete Branco, Game 1...

