'It's gonna be a long offseason' | Devin Vassell says Spurs aren't satisfied with play-in loss, playoffs are the goal

Zion Williamson is one of the best young players in the league when healthy. The forward is a dominant force near the basket and is widely viewed as a player that can establish himself as a future superstar. He has not played this season, but during the 2020-21 season, he averaged 27.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO