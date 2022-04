It's hard to believe that it's been 26 years since the Sabres played their last game in the Aud. But lots of Buffalonians have memories to last a lifetime. It was actually named the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium but we've called it "The Aud" forever. For a lot of people, the Bills stadium is the oldest sports stadium that they can remember in the Buffalo area. But The Aud was here long before "Rich Stadium" was even a thought.

