The 1880s and 1890s saw the rise of some of the most notorious criminals in American history, mostly riding the dusty trails of the West. One of the most infamous was the Dalton Gang, made up of outlaws from Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The Dalton Gang terrorized the frontier, with a string of murders and robberies stretching from Texas to Kansas. ...

