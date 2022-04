Everyone has traditions that they like to keep around the holidays. In Western New York, a big one around Easter is to head out for Easter brunch. It's the best of both worlds - you get both breakfast and lunch! You can get scrambled eggs and sausage on the same plate with a slice of beef and a sandwich. It's perfect. For some people like myself, breakfast is the best meal of the day. We could eat it for every single meal there is. Also, there are the people who get up late and want to eat breakfast at 11. This is where brunch is perfect.

