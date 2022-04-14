ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Northwestern Medicine digs in at 4445 W Irving Park Road

buildingupchicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a very large, very organized hole in the ground at 4445 West Irving Park Road in Irving Park. Soon, a new four-story building for Northwestern Medicine will rise from it, bringing medical...

buildingupchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
WGN Radio

Pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulent

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin from the 52nd District in Illinois joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General reported up to $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent. Whom should you contact? What steps can you take? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
CBS Chicago

Ashay Williams, 17, dies days after being shot in car near Chicago State University campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the Burnside neighborhood and Chicago State University. Ashay Williams, 17, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. The Legal Help Firm tweeted Ashay's picture Thursday Night.Chicago police said the teen was in the driver seat of the car in the 600 block of East 95th Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, when someone inside a dark vehicle approached and fired shots.  Williams was initially taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.  No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern Medicine#Ujamaa Construction#Cannondesign#Urbanize Chicago#Cta#Amtrak#Building Up Chicago
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, girl shot in alley in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and young girl are shot while changing a tire in an alley in Humboldt Park Tuesday night. Police said around 10:11 p.m., both victims were in the alley changing a tire on the 3300 block of West Crystal when they observed three men approach and begin shooting toward the victims striking the man, 22, and girl, 11, before fleeing the area. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks and another to the lower right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left leg and was also taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois is the most populous city in Illinois, with a population of almost 3 million. It’s considered an international gateway for culture, industry, transportation to just name a few. It’s a frequent tourist destination so you shouldn’t be surprised to know that there are plenty of places to eat. This includes American food, which we can’t help but sometimes crave. With our top 5 list of American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois this craving will be filled.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Greyson F

Legendary Chicago Restaurant Opening New Location in Town.

For anyone that has moved from the Windy City to the Old Pueblo, you know just how impossible it is to find a Chicago Dog anywhere in town. Even making the Midwestern hot dog is a trick, as few bakeries sell the poppy seed hot dog bun. It requires anyone salivating for the classic food item to either make everything from scratch themselves (including brushing butter on a traditional hot dog bun, adding poppy seeds on top, then baking the bun in the oven) or to head up north to the metro Phoenix area during Major League Baseball’s Spring Training and stop in on a Chicago White Sox game. However, all of that is about to change.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Uncle Remus reopens on the West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- a jewel in Chicago's Austin neighborhood is shining bright once again, after taking a big hit during the pandemic.Several community leaders were on hand for the grand reopening of Uncle Remus Fried Chicken. The restaurant has been a fixture on Chicago's West Side for decades. Gus Rickette started the restaurant back in the 60's. His daughter Charmaine Rickette is now at the helm, but at age 95 Gus still works everyday.The expansion and remodel was made possible by a $160,000 grant from the community improvement initiative INVEST South/West."Our technology is enhanced. Our infrastructure in itself. As you can see, aesthetically," said Charmaine Rickette. "I don't usually brag or boast but this is a "wow" factor."Uncle Remus Chicken also has locations in Bronzeville, Broadview and Bolingbrook, where they are providing jobs and giving back to the community.The West Side location will officially reopen to the public on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Massive crime spree’: Zion man, with help from brother, allegedly committed 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin

Police say a Zion man, with the help of his half-brother, committed approximately 60 burglaries in Lake County and bordering counties in a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. In November, police served a search warrant at a residence where Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, and Markeece M. Muhammad, 23, resided in the 2300 […]
ZION, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Candy Shop that Opened in 1921 Serves World’s Largest Ice Cream Sundae

This legendary Chicago candy shop has been serving huge ice cream sundaes since 1921, including the 'world's largest' 25-scoop giant. There are many sights and landmarks on the north side of Chicago worth a visit. The biggest of them is of course Wrigley Field. The home of the Chicago Cubs is worth a visit even if you don't have tickets to a game. There's plenty to see around the ballpark.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy