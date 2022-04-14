ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat opens new exhibit honoring his life & legacy

By Black Information Network
New Pittsburgh Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of renown artist Jean-Michel Basquiat has opened a new exhibit to honor his life and impact on the art world. The exhibit, titled “King Pleasure,” opened at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in NYC earlier this month, and features 200 never-before-seen works by the late painter. Basquiat...

Chicago Public Radio

New UIC exhibit explores the life and legacy of Latinx activist Rudy Lozano

Renowned community organizer Rodolfo “Rudy” Lozano fought for labor rights and forged coalitions between Black and Latino Chicagoans before he was tragically murdered in 1983. Lozano was instrumental in the election of Harold Washington, the city’s first African American mayor, and led the push for Latino faculty and courses on Latin American history at the University of Illinois Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
Closer Weekly

Teen Idol Jimmy McNichol Became a Dad of 3 After Finding Fame! Meet His Kids Kellee, Nash and Ellis

Jimmy McNichol rose to fame as a youngster, appearing in popular television commercials as early as 6 years old. He and his younger sister, Kristy McNichol, became teen idols after appearing in several drama series and films that allowed them to showcase their dynamic talents. Outside of Hollywood, Jimmy became a dad to three kids: Kellee Maize, Nash McNichol and Ellis McNichol. Keep scrolling to meet his children.
Jean Michel Basquiat
Rolling Stone

Queen, Journey, Wu-Tang Clan Among 2022 National Registry List

Click here to read the full article. To anyone who doubts that every vote matters, we offer the following proof: Journey are in the Library of Congress. Today, the Library of Congress announces its list of 25 recordings chosen for the National Recording Registry. The genres represented by albums include girl group pop (the Shirelles’ Tonight’s the Night), mature boomer pop (Bonnie Raitt’s Nick of Time), world music produced or performed by classic rockers (Linda Ronstadt’s Canciones De Mi Padre set of Mexican music and the Ry Cooder-produced Buena Vista Social Club), jazz (Duke Ellington’s Ellington at Newport and Max Roach’s We Insist! Max...
WJLA

National Geographic Museum in DC to open new King Tut exhibit this summer

WASHINGTON (7News) — The National Geographic Society announced Wednesday morning that an exhibit about Tutankhamun, also referred to as King Tut, is coming to the National Geographic Museum this summer. In mid-June, the museum will be debuting the "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience" exhibition which commemorates the 100th...
Action News Jax

Art Rupe, recording mogul, dead at 104

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Art Rupe, the founder of Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, died on Friday at his home in Santa Barbara, California, at the age of 104. Rupe’s daughter, Beverly Rupe Schwarz, confirmed her father’s death, The New York Times reported....
Closer Weekly

Berry Gordy Was a Boxer Before Founding Motown! 5 Surprising Facts About the Record Executive

Motown founder Berry Gordy is more than just a successful record executive and music icon. He has also been a mentor and friend to some of the world’s most popular artists like Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye. The father of eight wasn’t always a leading man in the music industry. He actually started off his career in a completely different field!
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Batiste to Make Feature Acting Debut in ‘The Color Purple’

After winning the top prize at this year’s Grammys, Jon Batiste is set to make his feature acting debut in The Color Purple. Warner Bros. is behind the feature adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, and on which the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 movie was based. The story centers on a woman named Celie Harris and tracks her lifelong struggles as an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Wars' Maestro Anthony Parnther on His Carnegie Hall Debut With All-Black OrchestraJon Batiste...
American Songwriter

Brian May Pays Tribute to Buddy Holly with Cover of “Maybe Baby”

Brian May released a tribute to the late rocker Buddy Holly, who died 63 years ago, with a cover of his 1957 hit “Maybe Baby.”. May’s rendition of “Maybe Baby” is one of the bonus tracks on the deluxe reissue of his second solo album Another World out April 22, which includes the remastered album, along with a collection of rarities, live tracks, remixes, and covers like “Maybe Baby,” a song May first heard when he was 10 years old, and one he said had a profound effect on him and his development as a musician.
MUSIC
Mashed

The Real Reason Prince's Estate Is Disputing A Wine Brand

Some artists are so iconic that they actually introduce certain words or phrases into the collective vernacular. For example, before Snoop Dogg coined "fo shizzle" and Destiny's Child sang about being "bootylicious," Prince inspired millions with "Purple Rain." The phrase, which refers both to a movie starring the actor as well as an individual song featured on the soundtrack, had arguably never been uttered before in pop culture, and is widely attributed to the musical genius. Now, there's a whole controversy between his estate and an Ohio-based winery that produces Purple Rain Wine, per Food & Wine.
DRINKS
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC

