Farm equipment, JD tractors, and misc.

11 HORSES – BELGIANS – MORGANS –STANDARD – BREDS – PONY: team of 3 yr. old reg. mare & gelding mare Lebrose Stylish Magic a son of Korry’s Captain & out of a TJ Legend dam mare sells open – gelding is sired by Millvilles Limited Edition – Dam is Korry’s Molly by JBJ Jasper both well broke, team of Belgian geldings 16 & 17 yrs. old work anywhere-good workers, 20 yr. old Belgian gelding works single and double, 5 yr. old registered black Morgan Stallion F M G’s Gold Label sired by K J M Soul Commander – 15.3 hands- broke to drive- he is a good one!-check him out, 6 yr. old registered Morgan gelding w/ lots of fire!, 5yr. old Morgan x Standardbred mare broke & in foal to Gold Label, 17 yr. old Standardbred brood mare in foal to Gold Label for March, weanling filly ¾ Morgan x ¼ St. – sharp and dark bay w/ star-her mother is ¾ Grunden Morgan & a good buggy horse, 13 yr. old black pony gelding broke to ride and drive- stands to hitch & at stops signs – was used on the farm & on the road.

ANIMALS ・ 23 DAYS AGO