Lisbon, OH

Farm equipment, JD tractors, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-Quality Farm Equipment – JD Tractors – Mostly One Owner. Owner changing operations. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 36328 Eagleton Rd., Lisbon, OH 44432. Directions: Take Rt. 45 south of Salem or north of Lisbon to St. Jacobs Logtown Rd. and west to Eagleton Rd. and...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

Horses, beef cows, equipment, guns, and misc.

11 HORSES – BELGIANS – MORGANS –STANDARD – BREDS – PONY: team of 3 yr. old reg. mare & gelding mare Lebrose Stylish Magic a son of Korry’s Captain & out of a TJ Legend dam mare sells open – gelding is sired by Millvilles Limited Edition – Dam is Korry’s Molly by JBJ Jasper both well broke, team of Belgian geldings 16 & 17 yrs. old work anywhere-good workers, 20 yr. old Belgian gelding works single and double, 5 yr. old registered black Morgan Stallion F M G’s Gold Label sired by K J M Soul Commander – 15.3 hands- broke to drive- he is a good one!-check him out, 6 yr. old registered Morgan gelding w/ lots of fire!, 5yr. old Morgan x Standardbred mare broke & in foal to Gold Label, 17 yr. old Standardbred brood mare in foal to Gold Label for March, weanling filly ¾ Morgan x ¼ St. – sharp and dark bay w/ star-her mother is ¾ Grunden Morgan & a good buggy horse, 13 yr. old black pony gelding broke to ride and drive- stands to hitch & at stops signs – was used on the farm & on the road.
ANIMALS
Farm and Dairy

MONTHLY MACHINERY auction, equipment, and misc.

Machinery sells last Saturday every month on location at Buckeye Ag Museum parking lot at 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio. Just North of the fairgrounds. Look for the silo. EQUIPMENT: County Line cattle squeeze chute by Tartar w/ self- catch head gate, like new condition; older Ficklin Model...
WOOSTER, OH
City
Lisbon, OH
City
Salem, OH
Salem, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
Farm and Dairy

Seeking consignments for vehicles, tractors, trailers, and misc.

Currently seeking consignments: Vehicles, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equipment, Construction Equipment, Lawn Equipment, Side by Sides, Tools, Garage Articles and More. Contact us today to consign & be featured in our early advertising runs. Food will be provided by Suzie’s Concessions; bring a friend because we will be running multiple rings all day. Please do not drop items off prior to the scheduled intake days. Check our website for an updated consignment list and information.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Williamson Source

Tractor Supply Co. Renews Support for Equestrian Facility at Harlinsdale Farm

Six years ago, Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States, put its horsepower behind a high-profile project in the Company’s own backyard: a new multi-purpose equestrian facility at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The facility, which was branded as “Tractor Supply Co. Arena,” was built by the non-profit Friends of Franklin Parks and opened in late September of 2015. Since then, the Arena has hosted thousands for equestrian and community events.
FRANKLIN, TN
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Vending, restaurant, snow and lawn equipment, and misc.

Wood Burner, Chimney Pipe, Gas Hot Water Tanks, Block for Retaining Wall, Refrigerators, Stoves, Electric Griddle, Slushpuppie Ice Machine, Commercial Rotisserie Cooker, Stainless Steel Condiment Station, Milkshake Mixer, Adjustable Bed Frame, Chairs, Dryer, Pizza Oven, Small Freezer, Cedar Chest, Older Gas Oven, Stainless Steel Griddle, Outdoor Table and Chairs, Bun Coffee makers, Walk-In Cooler, Old Wheel Barrel, Older Glider, Older Standing Lamp, Display Case, Claw Bathtub, Window Fan, Coin Money Counter, Snow Plows, In Bed Salt Spreader, Display Case, Yard Tools, More Items to be Added.
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE antiques, household goods, tools, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 42083 SR 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. Antiques: Fiestaware; cast iron toys; locks; pocket knives including Barlow, Remington, Case and advertising; wood planes, China and glassware including mixing bowls; Hall, jadeite, pigeon blood and pressed glass; turned leg drop leaf table and 6 chairs, oil can, violin, bow and case; barn lantern; wooden washing machine; black stenciled chairs; stenciled rug cutter rocker; Walnut 4 leg drop leaf stand; chrome dinette; pressed back rocker;
COLUMBIANA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE office furniture, equipment, and misc.

Liquidating excess office furniture and equipment the following will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 3000 Belmont Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44505. Office Furniture and Equipment: Commercial shelving; large lot lateral files of various styles and types; large lot executive desks of various styles and types; credenzas; metal storage cabinets; Xerox Work Center 5875 w/sorter; 18+ upholstered side chairs; roll away office chairs; miscellaneous office supplies and accessories; printers; white boards; padded exam tables; Health – Meter medical scales; Total Trainer Pilates machine; B.F. Pilates machine; weight bench;
Farm and Dairy

3/31, 4/1, and 4/2 at 9AM. Construction, equipment, trucks, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: JAW CRUSHER: 2018 R&R Rebel, 6 ARTICULATED HAUL TRUCKS: (2)Like New Bell 30E(30T), (2)2018 Bell 30E(30T), JD 350D, Cat 300D, 89 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATORS:. Cat 345BL, Cat 336F, 2017 Cat 330FL, (2)2019 Cat 320FL, Cat 320CG, (2)Cat 320, Cat 320CL, 2009 Cat 319DL, Cat 315L, Cat 315CL, 2021 Cat 313GC, (2)2019-(2)2017 Cat 313FLGC, (2)Like.
Farm and Dairy

Fixer upper home on 18+ acres and misc.

Fairfield Twp. – Columbiana Co. – Crestview Local Schools. Also Selling: JD 2020 – Misc. Equipment – HH Items. Having recently suffered the loss of her husband Richard, this property will sell at absolute auction to the highest bidders on location: 4038 WOODVILLE RD., LEETONIA, OH 44431. Directions: Take St. Rt. 164 south of Columbiana or north of Lisbon to St. Rt. 558, then east half a mile to Woodville Rd and north. Watch for KIKO signs.
LEETONIA, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Wood foundry molds, and misc.

1221 W. WESTERN RESERVE ROAD, YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44514. Online Bidding Ends: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 2 pm. Pickup: By appointment only! Friday, April 1, 2022 from 8:00 to 10:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 2:00 pm. then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping dispersal, Bobcat skid steer, zero turn mowers, pickup and dump trucks, enclosed trailer, landscape trailers, equipment, power tools, and misc.

Green Acres Lawn And Landscaping Dispersal Auction!. Stihl Power Tools – Plows – Salt Spreaders – More!. All sells to settle the estate. LOCATION: 757 Stonecreek Rd. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. Auction By Order Of: Green Acres Lawn And Landscape Inc.
freightwaves.com

Enterprise Fleet recap: Driver recruiting in the flatbed market

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Finding drivers for specialized hauling. DETAILS: A discussion on the recruitment and retention of flatbed drivers. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Joe Antoshak, senior editorial researcher at FreightWaves, and Daniel Schilling, VP at Fraley & Schilling. BIO: Schilling...
