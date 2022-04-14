ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, OH

Tractors, farm equipment, hay, tools, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Lee Twp. – Carroll County, OH. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Vehicles, tractors, trailers, and misc.

Currently seeking consignments: Vehicles, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equipment, Construction Equipment, Lawn Equipment, Side by Sides, Tools, Garage Articles and More. Contact us today to consign & be featured in our early advertising runs. Food will be provided by the Licking Valley FFA Alumni; bring a friend because we will be running multiple rings all day.
NEWARK, OH
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, furniture, golf cart, and misc.

Toro Mower – Golf Cart – Antiques – Collectibles – Furniture. 3800 Feet Of 3” Irrigation PVC Pipe – Large Variety. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 33455 Winona Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Winona Rd. east of SR 9 or west of Depot Rd. to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH
Farm and Dairy

IH 656 tractor, auto, household, and misc.

Having no further need, we will sell the following farm equipment and household at auction located at 15385 Vance Road, Mount Vernon, Oh 43050. Vance Road runs between St RT 661 and St Rt 13. Signs posted. IH 656 gas tractor with wide front end; Case 831 diesel, narrow front...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Construction, farm equipment, lawn & garden, and misc.

Loaders: John Deere 644D wheel loader; John Deere 450C crawler loader; Mustang 2054 skid loader w/ 3234hrs. Tractors & Equipment: Ford 5610 4×4 w/ cab; 2014 Kubota BX1860 w/ loader and 54” belly mower 980hrs; Kubota BX2230 w/ 60” belly mower; Kubota BX 1500 w/ 48” belly mower; John Deere 2320 4×4 w/ 800 hrs; New Holland Boomer 24 w/ loader and belly mower 245hrs; International 510 grain drill w/ grass seeder nice, nice drill; New Holland 1431 discbine; woods 1050 10’ back blade; John Deere 337 baler; Glenco 12’ soil finisher; (2) Batco 1335 belt conveyors; Gehl 860 chopper w/ grass head; Century 200gal 3pth sprayer w/ 36’ booms; Luck Now 220 trailer feed mixer w/ scales; 6’ 3pth King Kutter finish mower; 8’ tow behind grader; Ford 6’ snow blade of ford 1500; Dump hoppers for forklift; JLG 20VP manlift w/ new batteries; Pr 3 rib 14L-16.1tires; (30) bales of bridon 9600 baler twine. Trailers/Truck: Miller Tilt Top 20’, 15 ton trailer; 1990 Tri Brook 32’ alum frameless dump trailer w/ liner and tarp; 2007 GMC 1500 4×4 crew cab.
Farm and Dairy

Equipment, Kitchen equipment, saw mill, guns, and misc.

1 mile north of Sandy Lake on Rt 173. Watch for signs. EQUIPMENT: New Holland Silage Special BR740 round bailer extra sweep, Case 1949 VAC narrow front end, Kobelco sk50 excavator w/ buckets, Ford 1976 Dump truck, 1993 GMC pickup half ton for parts, Moline M-602 tractor, 2 Gravity wagons w/running gears, International 1 row corn picker, New Holland Crimper, New Holland 254 rake/tender 3 pt. hitch, International 203 self-propelled combine, 16 ft. trailer w/ramps no title, buzz saw, 3pt hitch finish mower, dirt scoop, 3 pt. hitch flail mower, 4 Gravely w/ multiple attachments, cement mixer, sm utility trailer, New Idea manure spreader needs work, New Idea one row corn picker, hay wagon, 22 ton Huskee Log Splitter, 240 NV Hawk Manure Spreader, Hay wagon w/ running gears, and 1978 GMC 6500 series cab & chassis 27,00 actual miles.
SANDY LAKE, PA
Farm and Dairy

Horses, beef cows, equipment, guns, and misc.

11 HORSES – BELGIANS – MORGANS –STANDARD – BREDS – PONY: team of 3 yr. old reg. mare & gelding mare Lebrose Stylish Magic a son of Korry’s Captain & out of a TJ Legend dam mare sells open – gelding is sired by Millvilles Limited Edition – Dam is Korry’s Molly by JBJ Jasper both well broke, team of Belgian geldings 16 & 17 yrs. old work anywhere-good workers, 20 yr. old Belgian gelding works single and double, 5 yr. old registered black Morgan Stallion F M G’s Gold Label sired by K J M Soul Commander – 15.3 hands- broke to drive- he is a good one!-check him out, 6 yr. old registered Morgan gelding w/ lots of fire!, 5yr. old Morgan x Standardbred mare broke & in foal to Gold Label, 17 yr. old Standardbred brood mare in foal to Gold Label for March, weanling filly ¾ Morgan x ¼ St. – sharp and dark bay w/ star-her mother is ¾ Grunden Morgan & a good buggy horse, 13 yr. old black pony gelding broke to ride and drive- stands to hitch & at stops signs – was used on the farm & on the road.
Farm and Dairy

MONTHLY MACHINERY auction, equipment, and misc.

Machinery sells last Saturday every month on location at Buckeye Ag Museum parking lot at 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio. Just North of the fairgrounds. Look for the silo. EQUIPMENT: County Line cattle squeeze chute by Tartar w/ self- catch head gate, like new condition; older Ficklin Model...
WOOSTER, OH
Farm and Dairy

Vending, restaurant, snow and lawn equipment, and misc.

Wood Burner, Chimney Pipe, Gas Hot Water Tanks, Block for Retaining Wall, Refrigerators, Stoves, Electric Griddle, Slushpuppie Ice Machine, Commercial Rotisserie Cooker, Stainless Steel Condiment Station, Milkshake Mixer, Adjustable Bed Frame, Chairs, Dryer, Pizza Oven, Small Freezer, Cedar Chest, Older Gas Oven, Stainless Steel Griddle, Outdoor Table and Chairs, Bun Coffee makers, Walk-In Cooler, Old Wheel Barrel, Older Glider, Older Standing Lamp, Display Case, Claw Bathtub, Window Fan, Coin Money Counter, Snow Plows, In Bed Salt Spreader, Display Case, Yard Tools, More Items to be Added.
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE office furniture, equipment, and misc.

Liquidating excess office furniture and equipment the following will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 3000 Belmont Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44505. Office Furniture and Equipment: Commercial shelving; large lot lateral files of various styles and types; large lot executive desks of various styles and types; credenzas; metal storage cabinets; Xerox Work Center 5875 w/sorter; 18+ upholstered side chairs; roll away office chairs; miscellaneous office supplies and accessories; printers; white boards; padded exam tables; Health – Meter medical scales; Total Trainer Pilates machine; B.F. Pilates machine; weight bench;
Farm and Dairy

Cars, motorcycles, 4 wheelers, tools, and misc.

LOCATED IN FLUSHING, OHIO AT 397 E. HIGH STREET AT JONES AUCTION CENTER. FROM THE WEST TAKE EXIT 208 OFF I-70 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 149. FROM THE EAST TAKE EXIT 213 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 331. CARS * MOTORCYCLES * 4...
FLUSHING, OH
Farm and Dairy

Machinery, trucks, tools, and misc.

TRACTORS: Minneapolis Moline: Beautifully restored 602 Diesel, WF, Parade Ready; 602 NF Gas; 670; 445 gas; U302 NF Gas w/ Loader; Jet Star 3 WF Gas w/ Loader; 670 gas (for parts); G VI LP w/ Cab (not running);. Farmalls: IH 364 Diesel w/ Loader; Farmall Cub (Restored); Farmall Cub...
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, jewelry, tools, and misc.

ANTIQUES, FINE JEWELRY, COLLECTIBLES, FENTON, ROSEVILLE, TOOLS. JEWELRY: Approximately 16 Gold chains, some with Diamonds, Rubies, Opals, Pearls & other gemstones; Several prs. Gold earrings; Gold Diamond & Emerald Earrings; Gold & Diamond rings; 2 Gold Diamond & Ruby Rings; Gold Cameo Ring; Gold Opal & Diamond Ring; Gold Diamond & Sapphire Ring; Other Gold Rings; Gold scrap Rings; Scout ring; Sterling Stretch Rings; Sterling Chains; Strands of Pearls; 5 Jewel Swiss pendant watch; Baume Mercier Gold Bracelet watch with Diamond Bezel; Bee pins w/ Crystals; 2 Scarab Gold bracelets; Swarovski Brooches; Krementz Pins; Trifari Pins & others; Steiff bear pin; Costume Jewelry & More.
Farm and Dairy

Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping dispersal, Bobcat skid steer, zero turn mowers, pickup and dump trucks, enclosed trailer, landscape trailers, equipment, power tools, and misc.

Green Acres Lawn And Landscaping Dispersal Auction!. Stihl Power Tools – Plows – Salt Spreaders – More!. All sells to settle the estate. LOCATION: 757 Stonecreek Rd. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. Auction By Order Of: Green Acres Lawn And Landscape Inc.
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, antique tractors, backhoes, and misc.

Ben Higgins Realty & Auction Co. Located: 5350 Morrow Co. Rd. 35 Foos Rd. Galion, Oh 44833. 4mi. south of Galion, 11mi. north of Mt. Gilead, 10mi. west of Lexington, ¼ mi. east off SR19, 1mi. south of SR 288 (Higgins Auction sings posted). Clarence resided on this farm...
GALION, OH
Farm and Dairy

Auction 1: 3 bedroom home , Auction 2: 4 bedroom home both in Youngstown, OH, also selling Jeep Grand Cherokee, and misc.

Austintown Twp. & Schools – Mahoning Co. – City Utilities. Also Selling: One-Owner 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo – 26K Miles. Both homes & auto sell from Auction #1 location. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 480 Westgate Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44515. Directions: Take Burkey Rd. east of S. Raccoon Rd. or west of S. Meriden to Westgate Blvd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Metal signs, collectibles, feed sacks, tractor parts, thermometers, and misc.

Metal signs: Seed, Road & Advertising, Conneaut Lake Park: Dolphin Race foam sign & Yo Yo swings, Crocks & Jugs, Buttons, Runner sleds Seed box, RR lanterns, Feed Sacks: Burlap, Plastic Mesh & Cloth, Tongs, Ladles, JD 5 sp. Bicycle, Hay wagon, Hand cultivators, Tractor Parts: JD hood, JD fenders, Fordson toolbox, Farm All & Ford hoods, Wix filters, Cast iron implement seats, Scythes, Wood clamps, Metal gas cans, Milk jugs, Metal bookcases w/glass shelves, Metal shelving, Yellow depression & Crackle glass, Wood barrel, Wood crates, Metal cake plates, Book shelves, Tools, Metal cars, Erector set, Lionel construction kit pieces, Microphone, Saddle, Fire hose wood reel, Round folding cafeteria style tables, Metal post office boxes, Chicken crate, Planes, Porcelain table top, Glass & Brass door knobs, Stieff putter coffee & tea set, Primex tin, Check writers, Gulf, Sears & Valvoline cans, Meat grinders, Ash bucket, Greyhound & Rodeo Wagon child wagons, Croquet set, Thermometers: Star Beacon & JD, Electric arrow sign, Feed carts, Orchard ladders & Step ladders, Lard press, Dietz carriage lamps, Disney pieces, Antique dressers, Retro table w/4 chairs, Cameras, Rockers, Large dehorners, Trunk, RR insulators, Spiral spindle table, 2 man saws, Jars blue & clear, Big Jim electric crane plastic w/partial box, Funny Tortoise wind up toys in box, Fisher Price toys, Wood toy box, Brass fire nozzles, Baby doll cradles, Kitchen wares, Bird houses, Light houses, Bubble lights for emergency vehicles, Carpenters box, Lamps, Metal tubs, Stools,
JEFFERSON, OH
Farm and Dairy

31 Acre hobby farm and misc.

Woods W/ Creek – Grape Vineyard – Hayfield – Farmhouse – Shop & Barn. Chippewa Twp. – Wayne Co. – Chippewa School District. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 13139 S. PORTAGE ST., DOYLESTOWN, OH 44230 Directions: From Akron, OH on I-76 take SR 21 south 3 miles to SR 585 towards Wooster, go 3.9 miles to Moine Rd., turn left then quick right onto Portage St. to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
DOYLESTOWN, OH

