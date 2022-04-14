ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, OH

Tractors, combine equipment, Tillage, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

1895 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd. 17 Tractors: Case 125 Maxxum Cab Tractor w/L750 Ldr, 4WD, Case IH 1486 Cab Tractor, 2WD, w/Duals, Case 4210 Cab Tractor, 2WD, Case IH 695 Tractor 2WD, 2 Post Canopy, Case IH 685 Cab Tractor, 2WD, Farmall 806 Dsl Tractor, Duals, Open Cab, IH 706 NF Tractor 2WD,...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

53 Acres in 4 tracts, tractors, box trailers, and misc.

TRACTOR – BOX TRAILER – WELDING EQUIPMENT – VEHICLES – TOOLS AND MORE. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS w/ this magnificent offering of real estate. This property just may have it all!!! If you are in the market for a home site, hunting or recreational land, development opportunities – YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS PIECE OF PROPERTY!!! We will be offering these 53+/- acres in 4 tracts and as a whole – whichever way brings the most money is the way they will be sold. Tract #1 might just be the nicest site in the county!! This tract offers multiple sites to build your dream home. Current owner has even installed the septic and drive-way – water, gas and electric are all available. This tract has large trees, ample open area – and still offers privacy. Walk this property at your convenience and see just how beautiful it is. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!! Tract #2 will feature 6.25+/- acres of completely wooded acreage that offers ample opportunities, building sites and recreation are present here as there are several trails throughout. Again, water, gas and electric will be available. Tract #3 is 23.8+/- acres of near heaven. This mostly wooded acreage has several building sites to choose from. There is a driveway allowing easy entrance to this gently rolling land. This property is ideal for someone that’s want to be aware from it all – but close to everything. You will not be disappointed with these acres. Water, gas and electric are available. Tract #4 contains just shy of 5.0 acres. This tract is all open and is bottom ground with a building site. By this tract with another or it can stand alone. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!! Ladies and gentleman if you are in the market for real estate – this piece just maybe for you. I truly can not describe how nice this property is. Make sure to take the time to look this one over, don’t overlook it!!!
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

IH 656 tractor, auto, household, and misc.

Having no further need, we will sell the following farm equipment and household at auction located at 15385 Vance Road, Mount Vernon, Oh 43050. Vance Road runs between St RT 661 and St Rt 13. Signs posted. IH 656 gas tractor with wide front end; Case 831 diesel, narrow front...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Ford Ranger Gained Tremendous Diesel Power

The secret is finally out. The new Ford Ranger is gaining tons of diesel power. Figures about how much power the 2023 Ford Ranger will have has been kept under wraps until now, and we’re excited about extra turbo-diesel muscle. Does the 2023 Ford Ranger have a diesel engine?
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
Motor1.com

Clever Telescoping Camper Mounts To Vans And Triples In Size

This cool camper might seem familiar to some Motor1.com readers. It's called the Beauer 3XC, and it's among the latest offerings from this niche camper manufacturer in France. It's also insanely practical, mounting to a van or truck with a compact design that expands to create a generous living area once parked.
CARS
Farm and Dairy

MONTHLY MACHINERY auction, equipment, and misc.

Machinery sells last Saturday every month on location at Buckeye Ag Museum parking lot at 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio. Just North of the fairgrounds. Look for the silo. EQUIPMENT: County Line cattle squeeze chute by Tartar w/ self- catch head gate, like new condition; older Ficklin Model...
WOOSTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tillage#Skeleton#Auction#Gravity#Vehicles#W Duals#Farmall 806 Dsl Tractor#Farmall 656 Wf Tractor#Farmall 300 Tractor#Farmall F14 Tractor#Farmall C Tractor#Massey Harris 44 Tractor#Header Cart Hay Equipment#Pequea#Nh 404 Crimper#Great Plains 1200#Tine Cultivator
Farm and Dairy

Horses, beef cows, equipment, guns, and misc.

11 HORSES – BELGIANS – MORGANS –STANDARD – BREDS – PONY: team of 3 yr. old reg. mare & gelding mare Lebrose Stylish Magic a son of Korry’s Captain & out of a TJ Legend dam mare sells open – gelding is sired by Millvilles Limited Edition – Dam is Korry’s Molly by JBJ Jasper both well broke, team of Belgian geldings 16 & 17 yrs. old work anywhere-good workers, 20 yr. old Belgian gelding works single and double, 5 yr. old registered black Morgan Stallion F M G’s Gold Label sired by K J M Soul Commander – 15.3 hands- broke to drive- he is a good one!-check him out, 6 yr. old registered Morgan gelding w/ lots of fire!, 5yr. old Morgan x Standardbred mare broke & in foal to Gold Label, 17 yr. old Standardbred brood mare in foal to Gold Label for March, weanling filly ¾ Morgan x ¼ St. – sharp and dark bay w/ star-her mother is ¾ Grunden Morgan & a good buggy horse, 13 yr. old black pony gelding broke to ride and drive- stands to hitch & at stops signs – was used on the farm & on the road.
ANIMALS
Farm and Dairy

Shop tools, collectible signs, zero turn mower, and misc.

Shop Tools, Collectible Signs, Zero Turn Mowers, New Mowers, Snow Blowers * Lawn and Garden Parts and Pieces, Early Ford Tractor Parts and Pieces, From Former Dealership,. ONILNE BIDDING WILL BE AVAILABLE ON LARGE EQUIPMENT & GOOD RUNNING MOWERS. TRACTORS, SKID LOADER, EXCAVATOR … (1997) John Deere 8300 4WD Tractor...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, car, tractors, and misc.

4×4 TRACTOR – LAWN TRACTORS – BOAT – TRAILERS – TOOLS – HOUSEHOLD. Real Estate: 2 bedroom, one bath, vinyl sided ranch home with large kitchen & living room, full bath, newer mudroom addition, full partially finished basement w/ laundry area & ground level entrance, updated windows and roof, natural gas furnace & hot water or use the included outdoor woodstove for both heat & hot water. The property also features a 24’ x 24’ 2 car heated garage with 2 additional lean-tos for addition parking & storage. All situated on a .660+/- acre lot with a private well & septic. A great home in a central location that will appeal to anyone. Car/Tractors/Boat/Trailers: 2003 Chevy Impala w/ 160,000 miles, in good shape but may need head gasket; International 244 4×4 diesel tractor w/ Bushhog 1846QT loader, 3pth, wheel weights & 1,561 hrs.; Redmax YT2142F lawn tractor in like new shape w/ fabricated deck & only 62 hrs.; JD LT160 lawn tractor w/ 633 hrs. (rough); 1988 Sea Nymph Great Lakes Special 22’ foot boat w/ 4.3L engine, cuddy cabin, Merc. Alpha 1 outdrive, outriggers, electronics & Tee Nee trailer w/ title (boat may need rear main seal); Polaris enclosed snowmobile trailer; 10’ x 6’ utility trailer w/ wood deck, ramp & title; heavy duty firewood trailer (recently rebuilt) Equip./Tools: Huskee 22 ton vertical/horizontal log splitter w/Honda engine; Lincoln AC/DC welder; Hobart Handler 125 welder; Century 125GL welder; Makita table saw; upright air compressor; Honda powered Ryobi 3300 psi pressure washer; Jonsered CS2166 & Redmax G9000 chainsaws; generator; Troy-Bilt push mower; elec. sharpener; Mac tools & tool box; SK & other USA wrenches & sockets; Porter Cable cordless tools; pneumatic tools; lots of misc. tools; floor jack; jack stands; alum. ATV ramps; long handled tools; vise; ladders; heavy cords; gas cans; hardware & more! Tires: Set of 4 Bridgestone Dueler A/T P265/65 R18 tires w/ alloy GMC 6 bolt wheels (nice & lots of life left). Guns/Sporting: Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 spcl. Handgun w/ laser site; Savage B mag .17 WSM w/ 3x9x40 scope & bipod; 2 Lakefield Mark 2 .22 rifles; Ruger M77 Hawkeye stainless steel .243 w/ composite stock & Burris 3x9x40 scope; H & R model 176 10 ga. mag shotgun; Remington 870 Wingmaster 12 ga., missing barrel; Winchester 15 gun safe w/ electric lock; Lots of Lake Erie fishing rods, reels, tackle, lures, nets, coolers, etc.; snowmobile helmets & suits; drag race starting tree; bikes; golf clubs; slate top pool table (nice shape). Ant. & Coll./Household: Some gold & silver jewelry; watches; lots of costume jewelry; Howard Miller weight driven wall clock; Amana washer & Maytag gas dryer; Gibson & Maytag upright freezers; chest freezer; GE dehumidifier; turkey fryer; kit. items; Christmas; décor; kit. table w/4 chairs; dressers; chests; beds; chairs; stands and more. There is something here for everyone! See auctionzip.com #1520 or nicollsandauctions.com for photos. Owner: The Gary L. Bidwell Estate, Tom Hershelman, Exec. SaraMaria Patterson, Atty.
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Machinery, trucks, tools, and misc.

TRACTORS: Minneapolis Moline: Beautifully restored 602 Diesel, WF, Parade Ready; 602 NF Gas; 670; 445 gas; U302 NF Gas w/ Loader; Jet Star 3 WF Gas w/ Loader; 670 gas (for parts); G VI LP w/ Cab (not running);. Farmalls: IH 364 Diesel w/ Loader; Farmall Cub (Restored); Farmall Cub...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Farm and Dairy

Vending, restaurant, snow and lawn equipment, and misc.

Wood Burner, Chimney Pipe, Gas Hot Water Tanks, Block for Retaining Wall, Refrigerators, Stoves, Electric Griddle, Slushpuppie Ice Machine, Commercial Rotisserie Cooker, Stainless Steel Condiment Station, Milkshake Mixer, Adjustable Bed Frame, Chairs, Dryer, Pizza Oven, Small Freezer, Cedar Chest, Older Gas Oven, Stainless Steel Griddle, Outdoor Table and Chairs, Bun Coffee makers, Walk-In Cooler, Old Wheel Barrel, Older Glider, Older Standing Lamp, Display Case, Claw Bathtub, Window Fan, Coin Money Counter, Snow Plows, In Bed Salt Spreader, Display Case, Yard Tools, More Items to be Added.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE office furniture, equipment, and misc.

Liquidating excess office furniture and equipment the following will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 3000 Belmont Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44505. Office Furniture and Equipment: Commercial shelving; large lot lateral files of various styles and types; large lot executive desks of various styles and types; credenzas; metal storage cabinets; Xerox Work Center 5875 w/sorter; 18+ upholstered side chairs; roll away office chairs; miscellaneous office supplies and accessories; printers; white boards; padded exam tables; Health – Meter medical scales; Total Trainer Pilates machine; B.F. Pilates machine; weight bench;
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Cars, motorcycles, 4 wheelers, tools, and misc.

LOCATED IN FLUSHING, OHIO AT 397 E. HIGH STREET AT JONES AUCTION CENTER. FROM THE WEST TAKE EXIT 208 OFF I-70 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 149. FROM THE EAST TAKE EXIT 213 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 331. CARS * MOTORCYCLES * 4...
FLUSHING, OH
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Cat forklifts, scissor lifts, scrap iron, steel, copper, and misc.

Two Cat Forklifts – Scissors Lift – Flatbed Semi Trailer. Scrap Iron – Steel – Copper – Etc. Real estate is sold, selling remaining contents at absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1829 St. Rt. 9, Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Just south of Rt. 45 bypass on Rt. 9 to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy