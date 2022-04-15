Suspect Killed In Shooting With Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputies

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect did not survive after being shot by deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The incident started Thursday morning when an adult female reported to the sheriff’s office that she was assaulted by a male suspect who she knew.

The woman told investigators that he had broken into her home earlier this week and made threats of violence against the victim and her children. She also told deputies that the suspect was likely armed with a handgun.

When deputies tracked down the suspect to the Larimer County landfill, they tried to apprehend him just before 2 p.m. That’s when two deputies fired their weapons, striking the suspect. A handgun was recovered next to the suspect.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The landfill remained closed during the investigation. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The suspect has not been identified.