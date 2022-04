Columbus-based non-profit Bridge will be hosting its 20th Annual Bridge Scholarship Golf Tournament on April 19 in honor of Thrive at Green Island memory care resident Elliot Kirven. Elliot was a professional golfer, a two-time winner of the Southeastern Amateur Golf Tournament and is a longtime supporter of the Bridge Tournament. He and his family team have been seen on the green across multiple years and he is fondly remembered for always getting on his knees to tee-off on hole 8. From avid supporter and player to honoree, the Thrive at Green Island team is proud to stand behind Elliot as he is recognized by his peers.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO