ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Grab a drink and walk across the pedestrian bridge? That could be reality if Gainesville expands dining district

By Conner Evans
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5uW4_0f9bVNwz00
Restaurant space is almost ready for occupation Thursday, April 14, 2022, next to the pedestrian bridge at Solis Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

Gainesville residents could soon walk across the pedestrian bridge with a beer in hand.

Gainesville City Council will vote Tuesday, April 19, on whether to expand the city’s downtown dining district, which is bounded by Academy Street, West Academy Street, Jesse Jewell Parkway and E.E. Butler Parkway.

The new boundaries would expand to include future restaurants at Solis Gainesville, across the pedestrian bridge over Jesse Jewell Parkway, as well as 2 Dog across E.E. Butler Parkway, a planned restaurant called Standard Service Gastropub and Poultry Park next door, which is undergoing construction to add more public parking spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOYfF_0f9bVNwz00
A proposed expansion of Gainesville's downtown dining district is shown here, which would include restaurants planned just outside the current district.

In Gainesville’s downtown dining district, established in 2017, people can carry out up to two unsealed alcoholic beverages of 16 ounces each in plastic cups from noon until midnight from a restaurant or growler shop. The rule applies to any alcoholic beverage, as long as you stay within the dining district.

“We have had some requests for additions to the boundary for some locations that are coming online,” Assistant City Manager Angela Sheppard said at the city council’s work session Thursday, April 14.

Tim Roberts, co-owner of 2 Dog, said he appreciated the city giving customers another option. Increasing the district could help bring in more business to their restaurant and elsewhere.

“I think it helps everybody, especially with the new hotel going in where it is,” Roberts said, referencing The National, a $71.5 million project being built across the street from 2 Dog. “If it makes it easier for some other restaurant to come get in or want to be in — makes it a little more desirable — fantastic.”

The National, planned to open next year, will contain a 130-room Courtyard Marriott hotel and 143 apartments. Potentially, residents and hotel guests there could walk across the street and bring a drink back to The National.

Solis management has still not released any details about what restaurants will fill their commercial space, which is almost complete. Solis held a ribbon cutting for its 223 apartment development in February, and the pedestrian bridge connecting Solis with Roosevelt Square opened less than a month ago.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Construction for new Atlanta-based restaurant underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction crews are making way for a new popular restaurant slated to open in Columbus soon. The site of a now-demolished old China Express restaurant on Manchester Expressway is where the new Slutty Vegan restaurant will be built from the ground up. The Slutty Vegan announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Lifestyle
Gainesville, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#The Pedestrian#Marriott Hotel#Dog#Food Drink#Gainesville City Council#The City Council#National
The Times

When restaurant may open at former Peppers Market in Gainesville

A restaurant owner hopes a Gainesville location once known for a pink-painted neighborhood market will soon be recognized for tasty steaks and burgers. David Kelley expects to open Kelley’s Tavern & Grill at 628 E.E. Butler Parkway in mid-May, replacing what was Peppers Market, something of an iconic building that was beloved by some while an eyesore to others.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Restaurant Review

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Augusta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. More locally-owned restaurants are popping out throughout the city, shaping the growing dining scene of the city. Augusta’s dining experience can cater for any appetite making it a foodie destination in Georgia. Find out the top five most popular restaurants that you can visit for American dishes.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXRM

First of CSFD town halls on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is set to host approximately 20 “Living With Wildfire” town hall meetings over the next few months, the first of which happens Tuesday. Tuesday’s meeting is for residents who live south of Highway 24 and west of I-25. You can find a detailed list of the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
6K+
Followers
216
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy