We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love a good excuse to delve into an arts-and-crafts project, especially since these days, adulting (unfortunately) means I have less time for hobbies. Without my beloved beading and paint-by-number kits, I’m always looking for ways to sneak some creativity into my home style. So when I spotted a DIY-esque decor solution on Pattern Brands — my go-to site for tasteful kitchen and home essentials from brands like editor-loved GIR and fan-favorite Open Spaces — I had to give it a try. Meet the newest, coolest addition to my apartment: the Tile Mat from Letterfolk.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 21 HOURS AGO