Jackson, MO

Boys Tennis Roundup, April 14: Jackson blisters Cape Central 9-0, stays undefeated in dual matches

By Semoball
semoball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson boys tennis coach Linda Adams was very pleased about how her team took care of business on Thursday, shutting out Cape Central at home 9-0. “I am super proud of these boys,” Adams said after her team took care of business Thursday. “I love their work ethic and how they...

www.semoball.com

