Eat, Drink, Lounge & Relax at the PHS Pop Up Gardens, Now Back for 2022

visitphilly.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTemporary outdoor escapes on South Street and in Manayunk offering food, beer and more... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. Beginning on April 18, 2022, masking is required in all indoor public spaces in Philadelphia. Businesses may forgo the mask...

www.visitphilly.com

Eye On Annapolis

Green Drinks Annapolis Returns To Homestead Gardens!

After a two-year pandemic break, Annapolis Green is relaunching its wildly popular social and networking event, Green Drinks Annapolis. Since 2006, the legendary happy hour has brought together academics and government officials, business owners and nonprofit leaders, students, homemakers, artists, and everyday people who share a concern about Climate Change and a desire to mitigate it.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Vista Brewing to host Spaghetti Western pop-ups featuring eats from GiGi’s Deli chef

Movie buffs have long celebrated Spaghetti Westerns for their quirky, low-budget and often hyper-violent take on the American West. Now, San Antonio's near-downtown Vista Brewing is celebrating the '60s-era film genre with Spaghetti Western Wednesdays, which will include chef-prepared Italian food, Texas-brewed beer and, of course, gunslinger flicks on a big screen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bham Now

Spring Pop-up Sip & Shop

Address: 2201 2nd Ave S, Ste 102, Birmingham, AL 35233. This is an outdoor event in the courtyard. Spring is coming up, come join us for an afternoon of shopping with local vendors, hang out with us in the courtyard, and sip on your favorite drink from the taproom. Spread...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Thrillist

The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Savannah, Georgia

Only about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from the ATL, Savannah’s colonial-style architecture and the aesthetic of its Spanish moss create a unique feeling of nostalgia whenever you decide to visit. Georgia’s oldest city has long been appreciated for its vast history and Southern charm, but the top-notch food culture of this coastal town can sometimes go unrecognized. So, whether you’re looking for a cheap watering hole on River Street or want to find the best seafood on Tybee Island, here’s what “The Hostess City of the South” has to offer if you need a great spot to eat and drink.
SAVANNAH, GA
Apartment Therapy

This Floating Hotel Room Is Wrapped In Birdhouses

The Treehotel in Sweden is getting a brand new hotel room designed by Danish architecture studio BIG, and the thing is completely covered in birdhouses. The room is called Biosphere and it’s a floating room located amongst the trees in the Swedish Lapland. It’s camouflaged by 350 birdhouses that surround the entire room, contributing to Treehotel’s focus on “sustainability and natural tourism, [and helps to] facilitate the conservation of the local bird population,” according to the hotel’s website.
PETS
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Pool Owners Warned of Liner-Eating Ants

If you have a pool you know there's a lot to worry about. And now you can add ants to the list. Some friends of mine have been dealing with a slow leak in their pool since last summer. They've checked all of the seams, inspected every square inch of the liner, and even used a special dye to look for leaks. The frustrating situation has continued over the winter, as water has been slowly leaking out of the pool with no apparent cause.
HUDSON, NY
The Independent

9 best garden hammocks to relax and unwind in

Don’t let life get you down. However stressed you feel, 10 minutes in a hammock somehow makes the world seem a lot better. Whether you’re on a tropical beach (we wish) or in your own back garden, the suspended swaying beds are ideal for reading, relaxing or simply nodding off on a sunny day.But before buying, decide how you plan to hang the hammock. Traditional versions will need to be suspended between two strong, mature trees or fence posts, but you don’t need to miss out if you have a tree-free garden.Instead, choose a hammock with its own stand for...
LIFESTYLE
Wide Open Eats

Straw Bale Gardening: Start Your Spring Garden With Simple Straw

Part of the joy of gardening is that there are so many different gardening techniques to design and grow your garden. One that is gaining popularity for its affordability compared to raised beds is straw bale gardening. Straw bale gardening is the process of preparing a bale of straw by introducing high amounts of nitrogen into the wet straw and letting the bacteria form internally, decomposing the straw and creating a rich, soil-like medium ideal to grow a vegetable garden in. It has gained popularity recently thanks to the book Straw Bale Gardens Complete by Joel Karsten.
GARDENING
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Own a piece of history in Peck Plaza

This exquisitely renovated “palace in the sky” is located on the 21st floor in the landmark oceanfront complex of Peck Plaza. Soaring river and ocean views from the bedrooms and living area will impress, while an intelligent blend of warm and cool tones will complement any decor. In addition to expanding the living space, recent interior renovations include consistent, warm tile flooring throughout and shimmering quartz in the kitchen and bathrooms. Retire, vacation or defray your costs by taking advantage of the rare weekly rental this building allows. Amenities abound in Peck Plaza, including a fitness room, oceanfront pools, pickleball, a new clubroom and the iconic Top of Daytona restaurant and lounge on the 29th floor. A $14 million renovation project at this centrally located historic building, including concrete restoration and hurricane glass, has this beauty gleaming with pride.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Pride in ownership is evident throughout this riverfront home

This Cape Cod-style home sits on the banks of the Tomoka River in the highly sought-after Tomoka Oaks community. More than 4,500 square feet of living space is divided between the three-story main home and the two-story guest quarters with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room, kitchen, dining room and utility room. The main house offers two bedrooms and a large family room with a fireplace on the base level, while a remodeled kitchen, a half bath, dining room and a spacious living room with a second fireplace share the second level. The third level holds the owner’s en-suite, two other bedrooms, a recently remodeled bathroom and a large storage closet. Enjoy quiet evenings on the deck off the base level, with a walkway that leads through the natural preserve behind the home out to the dock on the Tomoka River.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

